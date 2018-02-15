The “For Real?” Files: Kenyan Drake

The premise for this series is simple: we want to know who is in our “young nucleus”. Just like the nucleus of a cell (I know, all that biology you learned in high school in between blunt sessions has probably left your hippocampus by now), the “young nucleus” is the foundation. Today, we’ll vote on Kenyan Drake.

And you might be surprised, but I’m not going to break down tape or share stats in this series. YOU watched the games just like I did, so I don’t necessarily care if your perception derives from a hard look at the metrics and data or you simply have a feeling about the guy (although I’d like to hear about your take in the Comments Section).

Installment #1: Xavien Howard, 91% Yes, 4% No, 5% I’m stupid.

(Strange thing about Xavien Howard ’s case for being in the “young nucleus” is that the poll was overwhelmingly “Yes”, but the comments in the Comments Section suggested it was more of a coin flip.)

There’s no question that Kenyan Drake took advantage of his opportunity after Jay Ajayi’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles, especially in the final 5 games of the 2017 season. To be fair, NFL history has been littered with flashes in the pan when it comes to RB production, and Drake lost 2 fumbles (Week 9 vs. Oakland, Week 12 @ Super Bowl Losers) during his emergence.

The question remains: is Kenyan Drake for real? Is this a member of the “young nucleus”?