The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Jarvis Landry still have time to come to an agreement on a new contract, but that hasn’t prevented potential suitors from lining up for the former LSU standout’s services. Over the weekend Ravens safety Eric Weddle engaged Landry on Twitter, and it appears that the Baltimore defender wants to see his team’s receiving corps bolstered over the offseason.

Weddle has a history of recruiting free agents to Baltimore, as he played a part in the acquisition of Danny Woodhead and Tony Jefferson last summer. He has been so effective that Ravens GM Ozzie Newson had this to say about the 33-year-old veteran:

“If [Alabama coach] Nick Saban had Eric Weddle recruiting for him, he would not only have the best recruiting class, but I think he would have the best recruiting class next year, also,” Newsome said.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley elaborated on why Landry would be an obvious fit for the Ravens:

The Ravens desperately need help at wide receiver. Baltimore could be without its top two wide receivers because Mike Wallace is a free agent and Jeremy Maclin could get cut.

Baltimore finished near the bottom of the league in passing yards in 2017, so it is no secret that they will be active in their pursuit of players that can make a positive impact in the passing game.

Now isn’t the time to panic for Miami, however, as they still have options to keep Landry off the open market.

You can read Jamison Hensley’s full article by following this link.