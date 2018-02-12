2018 NFL mock draft: SB Nation goes two rounds in latest projection

The NFL Draft is two-and-a-half months away, which is plenty of time to learn about the prospects who could be selected by the Miami Dolphins this year. Throughout the offseason leading up to the Draft - also known as “mock draft season” - is filled with speculation, rumors, guesses, and projections for what will happen in late April.

In his latest projection of the Draft, Dan Kadar changes things up with a two-round 2018 NFL Mock Draft. How do the Dolphins use their first two picks, according to Kadar?

With the eleventh overall selection, he has Miami adding Florida State safety Derwin James. He explains, “James may be listed as a safety, but he’s more of a hybrid safety/linebacker. He has the ability to drop in coverage but the size to be an effective tackler and blitzer.”

He then has Miami adding to the offense in the second round, picking up SMU wide receiver Courtland Sutton with the 42nd pick.

I assume Kadar has the Dolphins looking for a wide receiver after having not re-signed Jarvis Landry prior to free agency. If that is the case, a one-two of James and Sutton, a 6-foot-4 possession type of receiver, could be perfect for the Dolphins.

How would you react to those two picks for Miami?