NFL Mock Draft 2018: Miami Dolphins Database 1.0

The Super Bowl is in the rear-view, and the 2017 NFL season is over. It is full-speed ahead for all 32 NFL teams as they start their preparations for 2018. While free agency is still to come, the offseason means it is time for mock drafts to pop up all over the internet, trying to predict the outcome of the first-round of the actual 2018 NFL Draft.

Every year, we collect the mock drafts from around the web, building a database of Miami Dolphins picks. It is time for release our first mock draft database of the year. This will eventually end up with somewhere around 75 to 100 mock drafts included. Today, however, we start with 20 projections of the first round.

After the table showing the individual picks, we also take a look at the most popular player mocked to the Dolphins, as well as the most popular position projection for the team.

The mocks have the Dolphins most likely selecting either Roquan Smith or Quenton Nelson as of now. Connor Williams and Marcus Davenport are also represented in multiple projections as of now.

Position wise, guard has the early lead, while defensive end, cornerback, tackle, and linebacker are all just behind. Combining the guards and tackles, over a third of the projections see Miami using their first-round pick on an offensive lineman.