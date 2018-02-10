 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Mock Draft 2018: Miami Dolphins Database 1.0

New, comments
By Kevin Nogle
/ new
NFL: DEC 24 Dolphins at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Super Bowl is in the rear-view, and the 2017 NFL season is over. It is full-speed ahead for all 32 NFL teams as they start their preparations for 2018. While free agency is still to come, the offseason means it is time for mock drafts to pop up all over the internet, trying to predict the outcome of the first-round of the actual 2018 NFL Draft.

Every year, we collect the mock drafts from around the web, building a database of Miami Dolphins picks. It is time for release our first mock draft database of the year. This will eventually end up with somewhere around 75 to 100 mock drafts included. Today, however, we start with 20 projections of the first round.

After the table showing the individual picks, we also take a look at the most popular player mocked to the Dolphins, as well as the most popular position projection for the team.

2018 Dolphins Mock Draft Database 1.0

Mock Draft Date Pick
Mock Draft Date Pick
SEC Country (Connor Riley) Feb. 10 Arden Key, DE, LSU
Land of 10 (Wayne Staats) Feb. 10 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Draft Blaster Feb. 9 Derwin James, S, Florida State
NFL Mocks (Erik Lambert) Feb. 9 Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
Bleacher Report (Adam Wells) Feb. 9 Connor Williams, T, Texas
CBS Sports (R.J. White) Feb. 8 Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
Walter Football (Walt) Feb. 8 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
SportingNews (Eric Galko) Feb. 7 Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama
NJ.com (Darryl Slater) Feb. 6 Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
NFL.com (Chad Reuter) Feb. 6 Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio
ESPN (Todd McShay) Feb. 6 Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
USA Today (Nate Davis) Feb. 6 Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio
SB Nation (Dan Kadar) Feb. 5 Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso) Feb. 5 Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
Walter Football (Charlie Campbell) Feb. 5 Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
Newsday (Nick Klopsis) Feb. 5 Connor Williams, T, Texas
NFL.com (Bucky Brooks) Jan. 30 Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
NFL.com (Lance Zierlein) Jan. 30 Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah) Jan. 26 Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
ESPN (Mel Kiper) Jan. 18 Mike McGlinchey, T, Notre Dame

The mocks have the Dolphins most likely selecting either Roquan Smith or Quenton Nelson as of now. Connor Williams and Marcus Davenport are also represented in multiple projections as of now.

Position wise, guard has the early lead, while defensive end, cornerback, tackle, and linebacker are all just behind. Combining the guards and tackles, over a third of the projections see Miami using their first-round pick on an offensive lineman.

Loading comments...