Dolphins Showing Interest In Kris Richard

Add another name to the Dolphins potential head coach list. The team is hoping to have an interview with Kris Richard, the Cowboys passing game coordinator/DB’s coach.

This is his first season as a coach for the Cowboys and he helped turn the defense into one of the better units in the league. But you’ll know him better from his Seattle coaching days.

Richard created one of the best secondaries in football during his time with the Seahawks. You might remember this unit as the Legion of Boom. After Dan Quinn left to coach the Falcons, Richard was promoted to defensive coordinator and in 2015 the Seahawks defense ranked first in points allowed that season.

So what are your thoughts on this new candidate?