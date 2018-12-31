The Miami Dolphins are ready to hit the reset button

The Miami Dolphins are pressing the reset button and this time, it sounds like they are prepared to do it the right way. In a surreal press conference on Tuesday morning, Owner Stephen Ross was flanked by new Vice President of Football Operations Chris Grier. Together, they announced that head coach Adam Gase had been relieved of his duties along with former Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum.

But, what they said during the press conference revealed a lot about their offseason plans and how they plan to build this organization moving forward. This revelation came as Ross reflected on his tenure as owner of the Dolphins.

“Basically, the decision was really made as I looked at it and seeing that today, we’re no further along than when I really bought the team,” said Ross. “We’ve been operating under a philosophy that we had a good young roster and it needed maybe free agents and draft choices and we’d be very competitive. To keep operating under that philosophy would be like the definition of insanity: doing the same thing and really expecting a different result. So I thought it was time for the organization to take a different approach, much like when I do in my business.”

Ross admitted that it may take the team several years to become a sustainable winner but he is ready to change his approach. While Ross said he’d rather not go 3-13 next season, he understands that if that’s what needs to happen, then so be it.

Grier, who will report directly to Ross and who will have total control over the football operations, echoed Ross’ sentiments, saying that he wants to build a young team that will win for years, instead of just here and there.

“The ultimate goal is to win Super Bowls and championships and be a consistent winner, as Steve said. It’s not about winning one year and then falling back. We want to build this thing the right way, where it’s long sustained success where the fans are happy, Steve is happy and we’re winning for long periods of time.”

At one point, Ross mentioned that the philosophy of signing older players to pair with young free agents just wasn’t working, and that it would not be their philosophy moving forward. Thus, we can expect many players to be jettisoned this offseason, and we could realistically see half of this roster turned over.

The number one question, of course, revolves around the quarterback. I am told that even with Grier staying, Ryan Tannehill will not be on the Dolphins next season. They will look at both free agency and the draft for a quarterback, and Ross is prepared for the growing pains that come with a young quarterback.

It’s going to be an interesting few weeks in Davie, Florida and Grier is now tasked with turning this organization around. Stay tuned here and to my Twitter feed: @CannataNFL for all of the latest news and updates.