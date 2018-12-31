 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Add Mike Munchak and Eric Bieniemy to the Dolphins’ list of potential head coaching candidates

By Josh Houtz
The Dolphins are wasting no time in their pursuit for a new head coach.

Earlier today, the team requested interviews for Patriots’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Bears’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

And now, two more prominent names have been added to the list.

Per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Dolphins have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steeler’s offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

But that wasn’t the only name to surface.

Per Yahoo Sports Terez Paylor, the Dolphins have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Do any of the four candidates that were mentioned today interest you? Who do you hope is the next HC of the Miami Dolphins.

Let us know in the comments section below.

