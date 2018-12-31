Add Mike Munchak and Eric Bieniemy to the Dolphins’ list of potential head coaching candidates

The Dolphins are wasting no time in their pursuit for a new head coach.

Earlier today, the team requested interviews for Patriots’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Bears’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

And now, two more prominent names have been added to the list.

Per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Dolphins have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steeler’s offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Mike Munchak is in demand. The Dolphins are now the third team to request an interview with the Steelers assistant, joining the Broncos and the Packers — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 31, 2018

But that wasn’t the only name to surface.

Per Yahoo Sports Terez Paylor, the Dolphins have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

The Tampa Bay Bucs and Miami Dolphins have requested interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, I’m told.



New York Jets, too. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) December 31, 2018

Do any of the four candidates that were mentioned today interest you? Who do you hope is the next HC of the Miami Dolphins.

Let us know in the comments section below.