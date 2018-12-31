Interesting “Burner Account” on Twitter Launches Grenades at Adam Gase

THE TWITTER ACCOUNT: @sbigdaddy

A good friend of mine gave me a tip about a possible “burner account” on Twitter early in the season. Combing through the account immediately gave legitimacy to the fact that this account seriously slanted toward a particular current Miami Dolphins player. The info felt “close to the well”.

Instead of outing the account initially and wasting an opportunity at possible free information, we laid dormant. And now, with Adam Gase’s firing, it seemed prudent to share...a little bit.

this is my fav: pic.twitter.com/Ur8zgz8xYY — Patrick W (@Patwtweets) December 31, 2018

Within 3 hours of calling the Twitter account into question, the account went private and blocked all of its followers, approximately 75 people, including myself (and I was not following). Our close compatriot Matthew Cannata quoted the account verbatim while it was still publicly viewable:

Tweet about Adam Gase:



"He does not. Manning did not meet coaching. Jay cutler sucked in Chicago and Gase has not been QB whisperer but y’all give him a pass. He is a soft minded punk" — Matthew Cannata (@CannataNFL) December 31, 2018

"Gase makes me queezy because he coaches with his feelings. Alpha males are not welcomed he is defending kinko being burnt like toast. Trading Landry and Thinking JD is better than JJ at RT tackle is stupid. All players are watching and no one will come to MIA with Gase" — Matthew Cannata (@CannataNFL) December 31, 2018

"Why you guys @OmarKelly @davehydesports let coach Gase off the hook with weak questions. Why y’all write about him but up close won’t challenge his lack of ownership on issue. I’ll wait!!!" — Matthew Cannata (@CannataNFL) December 31, 2018

"Gase controls roster and he screwed up in2017. That’s on him. Not Grier or MT. Nfl owners fired good experiences coached yesterday and today but yet Gase still employed. Makes no sense" — Matthew Cannata (@CannataNFL) December 31, 2018

"The line was not better. Sam Young and Davis are not the answer. RT James RG Davis C Pouncey LG Larsen and LT Tunsil should be fine. Draft a QB 2nd Round, draft LB first round, demote Burke, higher OC and HC grow the freak up and Grier needs to hold HC accountable. It’s him" — Matthew Cannata (@CannataNFL) December 31, 2018

"Gase is a poor HC and leader of men. Y’all think he legit but has not proved anything. Owner sticking with him tells me he a loyal owner but clueless. Gase hurt this team. And writers too dumb to admit it. He is no Saban. He is OC that’s it. Bye" — Matthew Cannata (@CannataNFL) December 31, 2018

"If this showing today don’t yell out that Gase has no control and the players don’t respect him. His threats, dumb trades and calling out players resulted in today’s mess. He is a OC at best but not a leader of men. You need to address this as you address who will be here." — Matthew Cannata (@CannataNFL) December 31, 2018

"Who decided on cutler- their fault, who decided to trade RB- their fault, Who d-line coach and o line coach, their fault, who decided to trade Albert- their fault,to bring in JT as TE- their fault. These decisions are causes for a bad season. Was it Adam start n stop with him!" — Matthew Cannata (@CannataNFL) December 31, 2018

"There is a reason oline play regressed. They did not keep unicorns together this year because HC thought he knew What he was doing. Well he didn’t. Same applies for throwing money away with B. Maxwell signing. Signing a player to play 8 games. Trading pro bowl RB. Smh!" — Matthew Cannata (@CannataNFL) December 31, 2018

On Ryan Tannehill:



"He cannot lead us to tough game victories. He is not the guy and Adam is not the guy either. It’s time to blow it up and rebuild a culture of winning and good coaching" — Matthew Cannata (@CannataNFL) December 31, 2018

We’ll be able to produce further evidence of this “burner account” specialized towards a particular Miami Dolphins player, whether that be a family member, friend, business representative, the actual player, or a combination of those people.

The burner account sides with the recent skepticism surrounding Adam Gase’s relationship with players, suggesting clear factions on the team, and the timeline paints a picture of a fractured locker room centered around certain favorites and preferential treatment. Admittedly, no locker room is perfect, but the timeline also spans longer than the last 3 weeks - it spans months.

Rambling nonsense of a fan or an in-season look at the slow crumbling of Gase’s last season with the Miami Dolphins? If it’s a fan, why would you block everyone and make the account private when all the original tweets did was give the Twitter account notoriety? The notoriety triggered a defensive, damage control reaction. Anyone who saw this account in the small window it was open knows that I’m not crazy to call BS: something is going on here.

More to come.