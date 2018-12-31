Dolphins Request Interview With Vic Fangio

The Dolphins aren’t messing around. Hours after firing Adam Gase, the team has already asked for interviews with Brian Flores and now Vic Fangio.

Fangio is currently the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and led one of the best defensive units this year and in years past. Fangio took over the Bears defense in 2015 when John Fox made the move to Chicago and remained with the team after Matt Nagy took over this past season. Back in 2011, Fangio was brought in by Jim Harbaugh to help turn around a 49ers defense that in it’s first year under him produced 35 turnovers, the league high.

Fangio has been a hot name during head coach searches but has never held the top position. In today’s league, general managers and owners are looking for the up and coming young coach like Sean McVay. But age and the fact he’s never been a head coach should not scare teams away from Fangio as the man has fixed so many defenses in his coaching career.