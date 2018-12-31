Dolphins have asked permission to interview Patriots’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores

Black Monday around the league is exhausting, especially if your favorite NFL team is in need of a prominent head coach.

Immediately following a firing or resignation, teams begin to request interviews with possible head coaching candidates.

And that is exactly what Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins have done.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have requested permission to interview Patriots’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Flores, 37, has spent 14 seasons with the New England Patriots in a variety of different roles.

Many teams have reached out to interview Flores, during the Patriots’ first-round BYE in the playoffs.

Flores would also fulfill the Rooney Rule, which would allow the team to hire the 13th Head Coach in Dolphin’s history.