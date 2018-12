The dominoes have started to fall.

After firing Adam Gase earlier this morning, Stephen Ross has made another bold move. Current Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier, will now oversee football operations. A job, Mike Tannenbaum recently held.

Tannenbaum, has been reassigned and will remain part of the organization. However, it is uncertain what his job title will be.

Per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald..