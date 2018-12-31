Former Miami Dolphins Players Taking Shots at Adam Gase’s Firing

Let’s say these weren’t thinly-veiled, “this could mean anything” tweets.

— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 31, 2018

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) December 31, 2018

Jordan Phillips has been petty for weeks, thus his attempt at rubbing salt in the wound was expected. I mean, he even dug his heels in trying to troll Miami when he made a colossal error late in the game for his new team!

Jarvis Landry had his own bitterness after the Miami Dolphins traded him to the Cleveland Browns after the 2 parties couldn’t reach a middle ground on price tag. After a modicum of success in Cleveland, I thought it possible Landry had moved on.

However, we can’t just chalk this up to “scorned lovers”, can we? Isn’t it apropos to consider the ulterior perspective? Where there’s smoke, there’s fire? When you combine some of the current Miami Dolphins players recent comments like Reshad Jones and Ja’Wuan James, you begin to wonder which narrative holds more weight: salty ex-Dolphins or legitimately relieved people escaping (directly or indirectly) Gase’s coaching clutches? Or is the truth, as usual, somewhere in the middle?

Gase (smirking) said he has spoken to Reshad Jones about his comments on Monday about moving to Strong Safety, “we’ve talked about it and he’s fine” pic.twitter.com/eHMDc18zzD — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) December 19, 2018

“We never honestly had an identity. When you don’t have an identity as an offense it’s hard because you don’t know what to go to when things go wrong. You’re just trying stuff.” - Miami Dolphins OT Ja’Wuan James.

So what do I hear? I heard a surprising number of veterans, including SURPRISING ones like Frank Gore, Kenny Stills, and especially Cameron Wake, all rose up and disavowed Gase privately. Wake and Stills directly to Steve Ross. Kenyan Drake wanted a trade if Gase remained. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) December 31, 2018

When you have current players openly questioning schematics, it’s rarely a good thing. This is not to excuse dung-flinging from Landry and Phillips, but it appears there were enough philosophical and existential fissures in the locker room that it was best both parties went their separate ways.

What do you make of this? Typical banter or players rightfully pissed?