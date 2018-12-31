 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former Miami Dolphins Players Taking Shots at Adam Gase’s Firing

New, 11 comments

It’s not uncommon for relationships to sour in the NFL, but sometimes these relationships going south can connect the dots about the locker room.

By SUTTON
Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Let’s say these weren’t thinly-veiled, “this could mean anything” tweets.

Jordan Phillips has been petty for weeks, thus his attempt at rubbing salt in the wound was expected. I mean, he even dug his heels in trying to troll Miami when he made a colossal error late in the game for his new team!

Jarvis Landry had his own bitterness after the Miami Dolphins traded him to the Cleveland Browns after the 2 parties couldn’t reach a middle ground on price tag. After a modicum of success in Cleveland, I thought it possible Landry had moved on.

However, we can’t just chalk this up to “scorned lovers”, can we? Isn’t it apropos to consider the ulterior perspective? Where there’s smoke, there’s fire? When you combine some of the current Miami Dolphins players recent comments like Reshad Jones and Ja’Wuan James, you begin to wonder which narrative holds more weight: salty ex-Dolphins or legitimately relieved people escaping (directly or indirectly) Gase’s coaching clutches? Or is the truth, as usual, somewhere in the middle?

“We never honestly had an identity. When you don’t have an identity as an offense it’s hard because you don’t know what to go to when things go wrong. You’re just trying stuff.” - Miami Dolphins OT Ja’Wuan James.

When you have current players openly questioning schematics, it’s rarely a good thing. This is not to excuse dung-flinging from Landry and Phillips, but it appears there were enough philosophical and existential fissures in the locker room that it was best both parties went their separate ways.

What do you make of this? Typical banter or players rightfully pissed?

Poll

What do you make of former players’ reaction to Adam Gase’s firing and current players’ late-season response to schemes?

view results
  • 16%
    Relatively little
    (54 votes)
  • 79%
    A sign of what was happening behind the scenes
    (255 votes)
  • 3%
    Shut up, SUTTON. You’re stupid. Who cares what they think, YOU got Adam Gase fired, and YOU should have to auction off your Marino autograph to pay for your "Stupid Fee."
    (12 votes)
321 votes total Vote Now

More From The Phinsider

This Article has a component height of 20. The sidebar size is long.

Loading comments...