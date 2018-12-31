Dolphins fire head coach Adam Gase

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Adam Gase.

Source: The #Dolphins fired Adam Gase. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

The news comes less than 24 hours after the Dolphins blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, 42-17 to cap off a disappointing 2018 season.

Throughout his three years with the Miami Dolphins, Adam Gase led the team to a 23-25 record. It is believed that his team’s recent performance, coupled with some behind-the-scenes issues, ultimately led to his departure.

Craig Mish is now reporting, Stephen Ross and Adam Gase had a bit of a “falling out” after the Colts’ game

I’m told the falling out of Gase & Ross began after the loss to the Colts. Ross rarely chats after - tried to talk to Gase postgame & Gase from what I was told blew him off & told him “not now” (in less kind words). — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 31, 2018

It is uncertain whether or not Adam Gase will get another head coaching job in 2019, but there is very little doubt, he will be on an NFL sideline next season. Gase will be a highly coveted offensive coordinator, as new coaches begin to assemble their future staff.

Update:

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington is reporting, that several teams could have interest in Adam Gase for their head coach vacancies

I anticipate Adam Gase will get at least three interviews for other head coaching vacancies. I’d previously spoken to sources with several teams that currently have vacancies — all of which planned to express interest if indeed the Dolphins fired him. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 31, 2018

This article will be updated throughout the day.