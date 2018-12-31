 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins fire head coach Adam Gase

Will Stephen Ross clean house?

By Josh Houtz
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Adam Gase.

The news comes less than 24 hours after the Dolphins blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, 42-17 to cap off a disappointing 2018 season.

Throughout his three years with the Miami Dolphins, Adam Gase led the team to a 23-25 record. It is believed that his team’s recent performance, coupled with some behind-the-scenes issues, ultimately led to his departure.

Craig Mish is now reporting, Stephen Ross and Adam Gase had a bit of a “falling out” after the Colts’ game

It is uncertain whether or not Adam Gase will get another head coaching job in 2019, but there is very little doubt, he will be on an NFL sideline next season. Gase will be a highly coveted offensive coordinator, as new coaches begin to assemble their future staff.

Update:

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington is reporting, that several teams could have interest in Adam Gase for their head coach vacancies

This article will be updated throughout the day.

