Dolphins vs Bills immediate reactions and final score

Lots of uncertainty surrounded the future of the Miami Dolphins, as the team traveled to Orchard Park, New York to take on the Buffalo Bills.

It was a meaningless game that could decide the fate of head coach Adam Gase, Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum, and General Manager Chris Grier.

Well, if Stephen Ross doesn’t have an answer now, he might never restore the Dolphins’ once storied franchise.

The Miami Dolphins lost to the lowly Buffalo Bills, 42-17 on Sunday.

Matt Burke is gone.

Mike Tannenbaum is gone.

Ryan Tannehill is gone.

And if Stephen Ross is smart, Adam Gase is gone.

Change is imminent.

How do you feel about the state of the Miami Dolphins? Is a clean-sweep necessary? Let us know in the comments section below.