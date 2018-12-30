 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins vs Bills immediate reactions and final score

New, 75 comments

Burn it down!!!

By Josh Houtz
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Lots of uncertainty surrounded the future of the Miami Dolphins, as the team traveled to Orchard Park, New York to take on the Buffalo Bills.

It was a meaningless game that could decide the fate of head coach Adam Gase, Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum, and General Manager Chris Grier.

Well, if Stephen Ross doesn’t have an answer now, he might never restore the Dolphins’ once storied franchise.

The Miami Dolphins lost to the lowly Buffalo Bills, 42-17 on Sunday.

Matt Burke is gone.

Mike Tannenbaum is gone.

Ryan Tannehill is gone.

And if Stephen Ross is smart, Adam Gase is gone.

Change is imminent.

How do you feel about the state of the Miami Dolphins? Is a clean-sweep necessary? Let us know in the comments section below.

More From The Phinsider

This Article has a component height of 10. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...