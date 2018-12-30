NFL Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread and Game Information

By the time you stagger into this thread you are hopefully celebrating a Miami Dolphins win over the Buffalo Bills to close out the season. Use this thread to follow all of the afternoon NFL games or as always to discuss your Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules while also remembering that there is no sharing, requesting or discussing illegal game streams on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site.

Los Angles Chargers (11-4) 2nd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (6-9) 3rd AFC West

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Broncos Stadium, Denver, Colorado

Broncos Stadium, Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: 714

714 Odds: Chargers -1

Chargers -1 Over/Under: 43.5

Oakland Raiders (4-11) 4th AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) 1st AFC West

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: 715

715 Odds: Chiefs -14

Chiefs -14 Over/Under: 52.5

San Francisco 49ers (4-11) 3rd NFC West @ Los Angles Rams (12-3) 1st NFC West

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Los Angles Coliseum, Los Angles, California

Los Angles Coliseum, Los Angles, California TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: 719

719 Odds: Rams -10.5

Rams -10.5 Over/Under: 48

Chicago Bears (11-4) 1st NFC North @ Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1) 2nd NFC North

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: 717

717 Odds: Vikings -6

Vikings -6 Over/Under: 40.5

Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) 4th AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1) 2nd AFC North

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS NFL Sunday Ticket: 712

712 Odds: Steelers -14

Steelers -14 Over/Under: 45

Arizona Cardinals (3-12) 4th NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (9-6) 2nd NFC West

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington

CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington TV: Fox

Fox NFL Sunday Ticket: 716

716 Odds: Seahawks -13

Seahawks -13 Over/Under: 39

Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) 2nd NFC East @ Washington Redskins (7-8) 3rd NFC East

When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX NFL Sunday Ticket: 718

718 Odds: Eagles -6

Eagles -6 Over/Under: 42

Cleveland Browns (7-7-1) 3rd AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (9-6) 1st AFC North