NFL Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread and Game Information

By the time you stagger into this thread you are hopefully celebrating a Miami Dolphins win over the Buffalo Bills to close out the season. Use this thread to follow all of the afternoon NFL games or as always to discuss your Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules while also remembering that there is no sharing, requesting or discussing illegal game streams on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site.
Los Angles Chargers (11-4) 2nd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (6-9) 3rd AFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Broncos Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: 714
- Odds: Chargers -1
- Over/Under: 43.5
Oakland Raiders (4-11) 4th AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) 1st AFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: 715
- Odds: Chiefs -14
- Over/Under: 52.5
San Francisco 49ers (4-11) 3rd NFC West @ Los Angles Rams (12-3) 1st NFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Los Angles Coliseum, Los Angles, California
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: 719
- Odds: Rams -10.5
- Over/Under: 48
Chicago Bears (11-4) 1st NFC North @ Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1) 2nd NFC North
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: 717
- Odds: Vikings -6
- Over/Under: 40.5
Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) 4th AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1) 2nd AFC North
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: 712
- Odds: Steelers -14
- Over/Under: 45
Arizona Cardinals (3-12) 4th NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (9-6) 2nd NFC West
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington
- TV: Fox
- NFL Sunday Ticket: 716
- Odds: Seahawks -13
- Over/Under: 39
Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) 2nd NFC East @ Washington Redskins (7-8) 3rd NFC East
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- NFL Sunday Ticket: 718
- Odds: Eagles -6
- Over/Under: 42
Cleveland Browns (7-7-1) 3rd AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (9-6) 1st AFC North
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- Where: M&T Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- NFL Sunday Ticket: 713
- Odds: Ravens -6.5
- Over/Under: 40.5
