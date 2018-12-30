Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins will travel north today to face the Buffalo Bills. Today will serve as the last game of the season for both franchises as neither will see the playoffs and will most likely spend tomorrow firing various members of the management and coaching staffs. While neither team has anything to play for besides pride the Dolphins would likely also like to keep from turning what is already a disappointing season into a losing season as well.

Please use this thread to follow today’s Dolphins game. Remember to follow all site rules during the live thread as you would during any other post on the Phinsider. As always the sharing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams is strictly prohibited on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site.

Miami Dolphins (7-8) 2nd AFC East @ Buffalo Bills (5-10) 3rd AFC East