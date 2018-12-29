College Football Playoffs-Semi Finals/Orange Bowl: Oklahoma @ Alabama Live Thread & Game Information

This years Orange Bowl serves as one of the two College Football Playoff’s Semi-Final games with the winner of the game advancing to the championship game. This game features another undefeated team and a one loss team. The number four rated Oklahoma Sooners will travel to Miami Gardens Florida to take on the number one rated Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium.

Please use this thread to follow today’s College Football Playoff game. Please continue to follow all site rules on this live thread as you would any other post on the Phinsider. As always there is no sharing, requesting or discussing of illegal game streams allowed on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site.

Oklahoma Sooners (4) 12-1 1st Big 12 FBS @ Alabama Crimson Tide (1) 1st SEC West Division FBS