College Football Playoffs-Semi Finals/Cotton Bowl: Notre Dame @ Clemson Live Thread & Game Information

This years Cotton Bowl serves as one of the two College Football Playoff’s Semi-Final games. It also features two undefeated teams. The number three rated Notre Dame Fighting Irish will travel to Arlington Texas to take on the number two rated Clemson Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Clemson has not competed in the Cotton Bowl since 1940 and the Fighting Irish have not been back to the game since 1994.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3) 12-0 1st IA FBS @ Clemson Tigers 1st ACC Atlantic Division 13-0 FBS