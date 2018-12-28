Caption This: Black Monday Edition!

“Caption This!” is a game where we try to be funny. Give the funniest caption. That’s it. If you like someone else’s caption, be so kind as to give them a REC. (If you don’t know how to REC something, please ask!) Most REC’s win.

(Please remember site rules. Innuendo = good; profanity = bad.)

We’re days away from “Black Monday”, the day the decapitated heads of underachieving coaches, coordinators, and front office men roll to the feet of the unsatiated masses.

This photo, once a beacon of hope and light, has become yet another “still” in the trudge through the quicksand of mediocrity. Who survives the culmination of another disappointing season?

Where do you think each person will be employed come “Black Monday”? Let’s hear your thoughts! (And please, don’t take this as a “rejoicing in another’s misfortune” sort of thing, these guys are going to land on their feet. It’s more a self-deprecating look at our beloved team!)

My entry: