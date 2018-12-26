Oregon QB Justin Herbert will return for senior season

We heard of the Dolphins interest in Oregon QB Justin Herbert, several weeks ago from Tony Pauline. During that time, we mentioned the possibility of him returning to Oregon his senior year, to play collegiate ball with his brother. Today, Herbert made his decision official and will play one last year for the Ducks.

With Herbert returning next season, the NFL draft should be loaded with top talent at the quarterback position in 2020. But in a year where the Dolphins could be enticed to find their guy, it doesn’t help their odds of finding “the guy” in 2019.