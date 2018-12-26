Dolphins announce team award winners, Xavien Howard named MVP

The disappointing 2018 will finally be over on Sunday.

Yes, it’s been a long, inury-riddled season. And a lot of things did not go as expected.

But one thing is for certain, after Sunday’s game vs the Bills, we will miss our beloved Dolphins for the next several months. We love this team, until death do us part.

So let’s enjoy some of the good from 2018, and recognize the four Dolphins players that received team awards earlier today.

TEAM MVP AWARD - XAVIEN HOWARD

This was one of the easier choices for the team, as Dolphins’ defensive back Xavien Howard was named the team’s most valuable player. Howard sits atop the NFL with seven interceptions, and got invited to participate in his first career NFL Pro Bowl. (yes i realize the pro bowl is a joke.) The man known as “X” has combined for 35 tackles in 2018.

Howard is the third defensive back in Dolphins’ history to win the award.

The question now remains, whether or not the team’s next VP will try to lock-down Xavien Howard for the long-term. We saw in recent years the Dolphins willingness to let home-grown talent walk. At all costs, #PAYTHEMAN

DON SHULA LEADERSHIP AWARD - FRANK GORE

Frank Gore was a breath of fresh air in Miami this season. At 35-years old, the former Miami Hurricane touted the rock 156 times for 722 yards in 2018. He was a difference maker on offense, but even more importantly, Gore brought a leadership and passion unknown to his teammates. If Gore plays again in 2019, don’t be surprised if he’s back in South Beach.

ED BLOCK COURAGE AWARD - RYAN TANNEHILL

Love him or hate him, Ryan Tannehill is a tough S.O.B. And despite missing 5 games, Ryan Tannehill has put up pretty solid numbers in 2018. This season, Tannehill has completed 158/243 for 1,832 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Obviously, wins are what matters most, and the Dolphins have not done enough winning this season. But all of that blame can’t be shouldered on Tannehill, who’s battled through a recent ankle injury, and a shoulder injury for most of the season.

It’s safe to say Ryan Tannehill is the definition of courage.

NATE MOORE COMMUNITY AWARD - KENNY STILLS

Kenny Stills should win the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. There I said it.

Stills is a great player on the field. This we already know. But what Stills does with the community, is truly a thing of beauty. He’s an active supporter of equal rights, and has stood up against police brutality. Stills just wants to make the world a better place. And if there were more people in this world like Kenny, things would be a lot better.

