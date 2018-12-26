Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots react to their win over the Bills and capturing the AFC East - Pats Pulpit

New England won its tenth straight division title on Sunday.





Jets CEO denies team’s interest in Jim Harbaugh - Gang Green Nation

Jets CEO Chris Johnson released a statement denying the report by Mike Florio that the team plans to target Jim Harbaugh to fill its upcoming coaching vacancy.





Buffalo Bills locked into third in AFC East; 2019 opponents almost set - Buffalo Rumblings

With them almost locked in third place, some likely 2019 opponents were revealed.

AFC NORTH:

PFF: Monster games from Mark Andrews, Terrell Suggs and the secondary lift Ravens past the Chargers - Baltimore Beatdown

Everybody still amped? Good. Me too. Last night’s game was a playoff matchup* and, per usual, the Ravens went into somebody else’s house and gave them a Baltimore Beatdown.

*technically it wasn’t,...





Bad breaks, self-inflicted wounds were all on display in Steelers’ loss - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers loss to the Saints included everything that’s gone wrong with the team over the past five weeks.





NFL coaching rumors: Vance Joseph expected to become candidate for Bengals’ DC if fired, per report - Cincy Jungle

The former assistant under Marvin Lewis could be making a comeback to the Queen City.





Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals Final Score: Cleveland sweeps Cincinnati with 26-18 win - Dawgs By Nature

Browns close out home portion of the schedule with a 5-2-1 record after defeat of the Bengals.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans-Eagles (Deshaun Watson Almost Does It) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, and not enough time for one person to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the champagne that’s still on ice.





NFL Playoff Picture: How a first round bye is still in play for the Titans heading into Week 17 - Music City Miracles

It’s going to be a wild finish in the AFC.





Doug Marrone won’t name starting quarterback for season finale vs. Texans - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars do not yet know who their starting quarterback will be for the season finale next week against the Houston Texans.





Incredible Story: The Indianapolis Colts are one win away from a historic season - Stampede Blue

It can be difficult to go back to the beginning and hard to pick the right point to start. If you want to go way back, you can go seven years to 2011 when Peyton Manning missed an entire season...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos: 5 things learned in 27-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos were defeated soundly by the Oakland Raiders 27-14. Here are five things we learned from tonight’s game.





Surge or Static: The one team they didn’t want to play - Bolts From The Blue

In a game where match-ups mean more than you think, this was one to avoid.





Raiders week 16 report card: First balanced, complete game in all phases - Silver And Black Pride

It almost seems trite to give out grades after such a rousing victory. Fans in Oakland didn’t care much how it played out, they just wanted a reason to celebrate so the sweet could outweigh the...





Kansas City Chiefs playoff picture and scenarios for Week 17 - Arrowhead Pride

So it all comes down to Week 17. Here’s how it lays out for the Chiefs.

NFC EAST:

Valentine’s Views: How well has Pat Shurmur answered our questions? - Big Blue View

With the coach wrapping up his first season, let’s evaluate what we have seen





Eagles activate Mike Wallace from injured reserve, make some other roster moves - Bleeding Green Nation

Another weapon for Philadelphia’s offense.





‘Tis the season to be thankful for the Cowboys returning to the playoffs - Blogging The Boys

Merry Christmas, Cowboys Nation!





Redskins release D.J. Swearinger after his criticism of Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky - Hogs Haven

Bye D.J.

NFC NORTH:

NFC North Rundown: A Hail Merry (Christmas) helps keep Minnesota in playoff chase - Acme Packing Company

A successful Hail Mary attempt before halftime kicked off a week of drama as the Vikings try to hold on to the sixth and final playoff spot heading into a Week 17 divisional clash.





Unsung hero of the week: Streaky specialist finds his groove once more - Pride Of Detroit

Sam Martin, who has had an up and down season, had a very ‘up’ performance Sunday.





Bears vs. 49ers: Snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron

We’ll list out the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlight a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 14-9 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.





Nearly all of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2019 opponents have been decided - Daily Norseman

Only one still remains a mystery

NFC SOUTH:

Beignets and Café au lait: Saints vs. Steelers Edition - Canal Street Chronicles

These Saints...earned a little bit of rest





Atlanta Falcons fantasy stud and dud from the 2018 season - The Falcoholic

The season finale of this column.





‘Twas Christmas Day at BOA stadium - Cat Scratch Reader

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and recap a season of NFL folly.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inspired Christmas Carols - Bucs Nation

In the spirit of Christmas, here are some classic favorites re-imagined for the Buccaneers

NFC WEST:

Dante Pettis’ cat feels good about his knee injury - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers will be without wide receiver Dante Pettis in Week 17, but thankfully he should not have a long-term injury. Pettis injured his knee this past Sunday against the Chicago...





Christmas presents for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Handing out gifts for the Arizona Cardinals





Chiefs fans meltdown in an explosive Enemy Reaction! - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off the upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in a 38-31 shootout on Sunday Night Football. For the Chiefs, they can still win the AFC West and clinch the #1 seed by...





What We Learned: LA Rams versus Arizona Cardinals - Turf Show Times

The Rams have a new toy on offense, but how will they use C.J. Anderson moving forward?