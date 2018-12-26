Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots react to their win over the Bills and capturing the AFC East - Pats Pulpit
New England won its tenth straight division title on Sunday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets CEO denies team’s interest in Jim Harbaugh - Gang Green Nation
Jets CEO Chris Johnson released a statement denying the report by Mike Florio that the team plans to target Jim Harbaugh to fill its upcoming coaching vacancy.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills locked into third in AFC East; 2019 opponents almost set - Buffalo Rumblings
With them almost locked in third place, some likely 2019 opponents were revealed.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
PFF: Monster games from Mark Andrews, Terrell Suggs and the secondary lift Ravens past the Chargers - Baltimore Beatdown
Everybody still amped? Good. Me too. Last night’s game was a playoff matchup* and, per usual, the Ravens went into somebody else’s house and gave them a Baltimore Beatdown.
*technically it wasn’t,...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Bad breaks, self-inflicted wounds were all on display in Steelers’ loss - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers loss to the Saints included everything that’s gone wrong with the team over the past five weeks.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL coaching rumors: Vance Joseph expected to become candidate for Bengals’ DC if fired, per report - Cincy Jungle
The former assistant under Marvin Lewis could be making a comeback to the Queen City.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals Final Score: Cleveland sweeps Cincinnati with 26-18 win - Dawgs By Nature
Browns close out home portion of the schedule with a 5-2-1 record after defeat of the Bengals.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans-Eagles (Deshaun Watson Almost Does It) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, and not enough time for one person to write about it all, the masthead joins together and writes about the champagne that’s still on ice.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
NFL Playoff Picture: How a first round bye is still in play for the Titans heading into Week 17 - Music City Miracles
It’s going to be a wild finish in the AFC.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Doug Marrone won’t name starting quarterback for season finale vs. Texans - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars do not yet know who their starting quarterback will be for the season finale next week against the Houston Texans.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Incredible Story: The Indianapolis Colts are one win away from a historic season - Stampede Blue
It can be difficult to go back to the beginning and hard to pick the right point to start. If you want to go way back, you can go seven years to 2011 when Peyton Manning missed an entire season...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos: 5 things learned in 27-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos were defeated soundly by the Oakland Raiders 27-14. Here are five things we learned from tonight’s game.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Surge or Static: The one team they didn’t want to play - Bolts From The Blue
In a game where match-ups mean more than you think, this was one to avoid.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders week 16 report card: First balanced, complete game in all phases - Silver And Black Pride
It almost seems trite to give out grades after such a rousing victory. Fans in Oakland didn’t care much how it played out, they just wanted a reason to celebrate so the sweet could outweigh the...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kansas City Chiefs playoff picture and scenarios for Week 17 - Arrowhead Pride
So it all comes down to Week 17. Here’s how it lays out for the Chiefs.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Valentine’s Views: How well has Pat Shurmur answered our questions? - Big Blue View
With the coach wrapping up his first season, let’s evaluate what we have seen
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles activate Mike Wallace from injured reserve, make some other roster moves - Bleeding Green Nation
Another weapon for Philadelphia’s offense.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
‘Tis the season to be thankful for the Cowboys returning to the playoffs - Blogging The Boys
Merry Christmas, Cowboys Nation!
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins release D.J. Swearinger after his criticism of Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky - Hogs Haven
Bye D.J.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
NFC North Rundown: A Hail Merry (Christmas) helps keep Minnesota in playoff chase - Acme Packing Company
A successful Hail Mary attempt before halftime kicked off a week of drama as the Vikings try to hold on to the sixth and final playoff spot heading into a Week 17 divisional clash.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Unsung hero of the week: Streaky specialist finds his groove once more - Pride Of Detroit
Sam Martin, who has had an up and down season, had a very ‘up’ performance Sunday.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears vs. 49ers: Snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron
We’ll list out the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlight a few individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 14-9 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Nearly all of the Minnesota Vikings’ 2019 opponents have been decided - Daily Norseman
Only one still remains a mystery
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Beignets and Café au lait: Saints vs. Steelers Edition - Canal Street Chronicles
These Saints...earned a little bit of rest
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Atlanta Falcons fantasy stud and dud from the 2018 season - The Falcoholic
The season finale of this column.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
‘Twas Christmas Day at BOA stadium - Cat Scratch Reader
‘Tis the season to be jolly, and recap a season of NFL folly.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inspired Christmas Carols - Bucs Nation
In the spirit of Christmas, here are some classic favorites re-imagined for the Buccaneers
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Dante Pettis’ cat feels good about his knee injury - Niners Nation
The San Francisco 49ers will be without wide receiver Dante Pettis in Week 17, but thankfully he should not have a long-term injury. Pettis injured his knee this past Sunday against the Chicago...
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Christmas presents for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
Handing out gifts for the Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Chiefs fans meltdown in an explosive Enemy Reaction! - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off the upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in a 38-31 shootout on Sunday Night Football. For the Chiefs, they can still win the AFC West and clinch the #1 seed by...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
What We Learned: LA Rams versus Arizona Cardinals - Turf Show Times
The Rams have a new toy on offense, but how will they use C.J. Anderson moving forward?
Loading comments...