Dolphins vs Jaguars final score and immediate reactions

Welp, that was hard to watch.

In what I referred to as The Toilet Bowl on the latest episode of Phinsider Radio, this game lived up to the hype. And with a glimmer of hope left that the Dolphins might sneak into the playoffs, the team laid an egg.

Adam Gase looked lost.

Matt Burke continued to be out-coached.

The offense was bad.

The defense was bad.

Ryan Tannehill was bad.

And with the Dolphins season on the line in back-to-back weeks, Adam Gase and the Miami Dolphins let us down.

The Final Score

Dolphins 7

Jaguars 17

OFFENSE

Ryan Tannehill didn’t play well, and finished the day 15-22 for 146 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Could this be Tannehill’s final home game in Hard Rock Stadium?

didn’t play well, and finished the day 15-22 for 146 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Could this be Tannehill’s final home game in Hard Rock Stadium? Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage combined for 43 yards on the ground on just 10 carries. The offense was dreadful, and could not get anything going on the ground or air.

and Kalen Ballage combined for 43 yards on the ground on just 10 carries. The offense was dreadful, and could not get anything going on the ground or air. Miami’s offensive line continued to struggle, and finding interior offensive lineman is a must this off-season. The Dolphins allowed 7 hits, 3 of which resulted in a sack.

Danny Amendola had 40 yards on three catches, and Kalen Ballage had 38 on two. It is uncertain whether or not Amendola will return in 2019, but Ballage will have an expanded role no matter who the head coach is.

It is apparent Adam Gase’s time in Miami could be coming to an end. Injuries aside, the offense has regressed in year three. Not good.

DEFENSE

The Defense was able to get pressure, and had it’s best pass-rushing performance of the season. Miami’s defense got 10 hits on Jacksonville’s quarterbacks, and recorded five sacks on the Jaguars’ woeful offense. Yet, it still wasn’t enough to stop Cody Kessler and Blake Bortles.

In Kiko Alonso’s absence, Raekwon McMillan led the Dolphins with 10 tackles and looked decisive for most of the game.

Miami’s secondary struggled without Xavien Howard, but did enough to keep them in the game. This game falls entirely on Adam Gase, Ryan Tannehill, and the Dolphins’ offense.

The Dolphins travel to Buffalo next weekend to finish their disappointing 2018 season.

Should the Dolphins get rid of Adam Gase? What about Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier? What are your thoughts on the current state of the Miami Dolphins? Let us know in the comments section below.