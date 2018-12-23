 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 16 straight-up winners picks from The Phinsider contributors

By Kevin Nogle
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The NFL is on to Week 16 of the 2018 season, with the two Saturday games complete and the rest of the schedule to come. As we do each week, we bring you the straight-up winners picks for this week’s schedule. And, we have a new season leader.

Last week was not a great one for our group, with only Kathleen breaking .500 with a 9-7 record. James and I both finished 8-8, while Duke and Justin were both 7-9. That pushed Kathleen just ahead of me for the season record. Kathleen, who missed a week early in the season, is 128-79-1 on the year, giving her a 61.8 percent correct rate. I am second at 137-85-2 on the year, a 61.6 percent correct rate. Duke is third at 132-90-2, or 59.4 percent, followed by James at 130-92-2, 58.5 percent, and Justin, 127-95-2, 57.1 percent.

On to this week’s picks:

2018 The Phinsider Contributor Picks

Games Kevin Duke Kathleen Justin James
Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans Redskins Redskins Titans Titans
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Pats
Green Bay Packers at New York Jets Packers Packers Packers The Pack
Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Texans Texans Texans
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Panthers Pathers Falcons Falcons
New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts Giants Colts Giants Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Rams Rams Rams Rams
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Bears Bears Bears Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints
Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks Seahawks Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos
Season Standings 137-85-2 132-90-2 128-79-1 127-95-2 130-92-2
Percentages 61.61% 59.38% 61.78% 57.14% 58.48%

