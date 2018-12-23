NFL Week 16 straight-up winners picks from The Phinsider contributors

The NFL is on to Week 16 of the 2018 season, with the two Saturday games complete and the rest of the schedule to come. As we do each week, we bring you the straight-up winners picks for this week’s schedule. And, we have a new season leader.

Last week was not a great one for our group, with only Kathleen breaking .500 with a 9-7 record. James and I both finished 8-8, while Duke and Justin were both 7-9. That pushed Kathleen just ahead of me for the season record. Kathleen, who missed a week early in the season, is 128-79-1 on the year, giving her a 61.8 percent correct rate. I am second at 137-85-2 on the year, a 61.6 percent correct rate. Duke is third at 132-90-2, or 59.4 percent, followed by James at 130-92-2, 58.5 percent, and Justin, 127-95-2, 57.1 percent.

On to this week’s picks: