Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Two Florida based teams will face off today when the Jacksonville Jaguars travel south to take on your Miami Dolphins. While your Dolphins hold on to a slim bit of hope of slipping into the playoffs with their 7 and 7 record the the Jaguars are done for the season with their 4 and 10 record and will only be playing for pride at this point.

Please use this thread to follow today’s Dolphins game. Remember to follow all site rules during the live threads just as you would during any other post on the Phinsider. As always the requesting, sharing or discussing of illegal game streams on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site is strictly prohibited.

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-10) 4th AFC South @ Miami Dolphins (7-7) 2nd AFC East