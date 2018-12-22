Phinsider Radio: Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in the battle of offensive juggernauts

Click the PLAY button above ^^^^

On this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio, Matthew Cannata, Aaron Sutton, and Josh Houtz are joined by Jaguar’s beat writer Zach Goodall of Locked on Jaguars.

The four of us discuss the state of our struggling franchises, and what’s to be expected in Sunday’s week 16 contest.

Why have the Jaguars been so bad this season?

Do the Dolphins make the playoffs, despite one of the more Dr.Jekyll and Mr.Hyde seasons in recent memory?

What can the Dolphins expect from Jacksonville QB Cody Kessler?

Did the Vikings lay down the blueprint, on how to attack Ryan Tannehill?

What does Zach think of this year’s QB class?

All of this and much, much more on this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

