Dolphins open as favorites versus Jaguars, line growing

The Miami Dolphins are 7-7 on the season and hoping they can find a way back to the playoffs despite some long odds. They start that journey this weekend with a game at South Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who make the trek down I-95. The Jaguars, 4-10 on the season, are coming to the end of a disappointing season, especially when compared to last year’s AFC Championship Game appearance.

The Dolphins opened this week’s betting lines as a 3.5-point favorite, just slightly ahead of the normal three-point home-field advantage sports books give. That line has now grown to 4.5 points in favor of Miami.

The Dolphins have to win this week’s game, as well as next week’s visit to their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, to have any shot at making the playoffs for the second time in three years. The Dolphins beat the Bills in Miami earlier this year.

Kickoff against the Jaguars is at 1pm ET.