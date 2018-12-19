 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phinsider Radio: The Curious Case of Adam Gase

With treble and bass, we’ll discuss Gase. To all the ladies in the place with style and grace, allow me to lace these lyrical....RIP Biggie Smalls.

By SUTTON
Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins had little margin for error in a Week 15 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings, and the Dolphins fell behind early and trailed off late, leading to a 41-17 defeat, Miami’s 2nd largest defeat of the season next to the Week 4 game in Foxborough with the New England Doesn't Have Home Field Advantagers.

Minkah Fitzpatrick returned a pick for a TD, and Kalen Ballage sprinted for a 75 yard TD to get the score to 21-17, and that would be as close as it would get, as Kirk Cousins and a stout rushing attack reeled off 20 unanswered points.

This episode of Phinsider Radio, however, will focus on one man: Miami Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase. Has he done enough to stay in Miami or is it time to move on? Matthew, Houtz, and I will pursue as many pertinent details in that conversation as your attention spans will allow.

Let us know your thoughts down below in the Comments Section!!!

Follow Matthew (@CannataNFL), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@suttonlacesout) on Twitter! Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an awesome rating. We love good food, family, Tom Brady has small penis jokes...and you.

