Phinsider Radio: The Curious Case of Adam Gase

*(Just click the play button right above and enjoy!)

The Miami Dolphins had little margin for error in a Week 15 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings, and the Dolphins fell behind early and trailed off late, leading to a 41-17 defeat, Miami’s 2nd largest defeat of the season next to the Week 4 game in Foxborough with the New England Doesn't Have Home Field Advantagers.

Minkah Fitzpatrick returned a pick for a TD, and Kalen Ballage sprinted for a 75 yard TD to get the score to 21-17, and that would be as close as it would get, as Kirk Cousins and a stout rushing attack reeled off 20 unanswered points.

This episode of Phinsider Radio, however, will focus on one man: Miami Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase. Has he done enough to stay in Miami or is it time to move on? Matthew, Houtz, and I will pursue as many pertinent details in that conversation as your attention spans will allow.

Let us know your thoughts down below in the Comments Section!!!

Follow Matthew (@CannataNFL), Houtz (@Houtz), and myself (@suttonlacesout) on Twitter! Tune in. Subscribe. Give us an awesome rating. We love good food, family, Tom Brady has small penis jokes...and you.