2019 Pro Bowl rosters: Full selections for AFC and NFC all-stars

The NFL announced the 2019 Pro Bowl roster selections on Tuesday, with the all-stars headed for Orlando at the end of January. There were players from 29 of the league’s 32 teams selected to the game, with the Los Angeles Chargers landing a league-high seven players in the game. The Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Oakland Raiders were all shutout of the event
The Miami Dolphins saw cornerback Xavien Howard, make the 2019 Pro Bowl, the only Dolphins player on the roster.
The full rosters and number of selections by team are below:
AFC Roster
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Running back
James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers
Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers
Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos
Fullback
Anthony Sherman, Kansas City Chiefs
Tackle
Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh Steelers
Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs
Guard
David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Center
Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers
Tight end
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts
Wide receiver
DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Defensive end
J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers
Defensive tackle
Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans
Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Outside linebacker
Von Miller, Denver Broncos
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans
Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs
Inside linebacker
C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
Cornerback
Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars
Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots
Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free safety
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens
Strong safety
Jamal Adams, New York Jets
Kicker
Jason Myers, New York Jets
Punter
Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
Return specialist
Andre Roberts, New York Jets
Special teamer
Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
NFC Roster
Quarterback
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Running back
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Tackle
Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints
Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
Guard
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles
Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers
Center
Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
Max Unger, New Orleans Saints
Tight end
Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Wide receiver
Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
Defensive end
Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Defensive tackle
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears
Outside linebacker
Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings
Inside linebacker
Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback
Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears
Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
Darius Slay, Detroit Lions
Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys
Free safety
Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Strong Safety
Landon Collins, New York Giants
Kicker
Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants
Punter
Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks
Return specialist
Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears
Special teamer
Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams
Number of selections by team
Los Angeles Chargers - 7
Kansas City Chiefs - 6
Pittsburgh Steelers - 6
Chicago Bears - 5
Dallas Cowboys - 5
New Orleans Saints - 5
Houston Texans - 4
Los Angeles Rams - 4
Minnesota Vikings - 4
Baltimore Ravens - 3
New York Giants - 3
New York Jets -3
Philadelphia Eagles - 3
Tennessee Titans - 3
Atlanta Falcons - 2
Carolina Panthers - 2
Cleveland Browns - 2
Denver Broncos - 2
Green Bay Packers - 2
Indianapolis Colts - 2
New England Patriots - 2
San Francisco 49ers - 2
Seattle Seahawks - 2
Washington Redskins - 2
Arizona Cardinals - 1
Cincinnati Bengals - 1
Detroit Lions - 1
Jacksonville Jaguars - 1
Miami Dolphins - 1
Buffalo Bills - 0
Oakland Raiders - 0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 0
