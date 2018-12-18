2019 Pro Bowl rosters: Full selections for AFC and NFC all-stars

The NFL announced the 2019 Pro Bowl roster selections on Tuesday, with the all-stars headed for Orlando at the end of January. There were players from 29 of the league’s 32 teams selected to the game, with the Los Angeles Chargers landing a league-high seven players in the game. The Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Oakland Raiders were all shutout of the event

The Miami Dolphins saw cornerback Xavien Howard, make the 2019 Pro Bowl, the only Dolphins player on the roster.

The full rosters and number of selections by team are below:

AFC Roster

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Running back

James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

Fullback

Anthony Sherman, Kansas City Chiefs

Tackle

Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh Steelers

Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs

Guard

David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers

Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Center

Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive end

J.J. Watt, Houston Texans

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive tackle

Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals

Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside linebacker

Von Miller, Denver Broncos

Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans

Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs

Inside linebacker

C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens

Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans

Cornerback

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars

Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens

Strong safety

Jamal Adams, New York Jets

Kicker

Jason Myers, New York Jets

Punter

Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans

Return specialist

Andre Roberts, New York Jets

Special teamer

Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

NFC Roster

Quarterback

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Running back

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Tackle

Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints

Trent Williams, Washington Redskins

Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles

Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers

Center

Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons

Max Unger, New Orleans Saints

Tight end

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Defensive end

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Defensive tackle

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears

Outside linebacker

Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins

Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings

Inside linebacker

Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback

Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears

Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

Darius Slay, Detroit Lions

Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Free safety

Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Strong Safety

Landon Collins, New York Giants

Kicker

Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants

Punter

Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

Return specialist

Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

Special teamer

Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams

Number of selections by team

Los Angeles Chargers - 7

Kansas City Chiefs - 6

Pittsburgh Steelers - 6

Chicago Bears - 5

Dallas Cowboys - 5

New Orleans Saints - 5

Houston Texans - 4

Los Angeles Rams - 4

Minnesota Vikings - 4

Baltimore Ravens - 3

New York Giants - 3

New York Jets -3

Philadelphia Eagles - 3

Tennessee Titans - 3

Atlanta Falcons - 2

Carolina Panthers - 2

Cleveland Browns - 2

Denver Broncos - 2

Green Bay Packers - 2

Indianapolis Colts - 2

New England Patriots - 2

San Francisco 49ers - 2

Seattle Seahawks - 2

Washington Redskins - 2

Arizona Cardinals - 1

Cincinnati Bengals - 1

Detroit Lions - 1

Jacksonville Jaguars - 1

Miami Dolphins - 1

Buffalo Bills - 0

Oakland Raiders - 0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 0