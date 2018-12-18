Xavien Howard, Pro Bowl cornerback

The NFL announced the 2019 Pro Bowl rosters on Tuesday, and the Miami Dolphins are sending cornerback Xavien Howard to the game in Orlando. Howard, the Dolphins 2016 second-round draft pick out of Baylor, is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions, despite having missed the last two games with a knee injury. It is the first Pro Bowl selection for Howard.

The Dolphins have had a defensive player named to the Pro Bowl for 21 straight seasons. Howard is now the seventh player on the Dolphins roster to have been selected to at least one Pro Bowl, joining safety Reshad Jones, defensive end Cameron Wake, guard Josh Sitton, running back Frank Gore, defensive end Robert Quinn, and long snapper John Denney. Howard is the fourth cornerback in Miami franchise history to make the all-star event, joining Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain, and Brent Grimes.

The Dolphins could have players listed as alternates for the Pro Bowl, being called into the game if injuries or Super Bowl bound players are replaced.

The Pro Bowl will be held January 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will kickoff at 3pm ET and will be aired on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD, and ABC. Tickets to the game, which will also include access to AFC and NFC seating areas, player red carpet viewing, kid zone activites, and post-game fireworks, are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale.