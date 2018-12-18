Dolphins get additional throwback game approved versus Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins will be rocking their throwback jerseys one more time this season, team President and CEO Tom Garfinkel announced on Tuesday. The NFL approved the additional use of the throwback jerseys for the game, adding to Miami’s use of them earlier this year against the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. The Dolphins are also expected to go with a throwback paint scheme in the endzones, with Garfinkel including a picture of the Dolphins’ old orange endzone with the helmet and script “Dolphins.”

The previous throwback uniform uses coincided with the Dolphins using aqua and orange diamonds across the endzone.

The league this year allowed all teams to select three games in which they would wear alternate uniforms - either their “Color Rush,” a throwback variant, or a third jersey variant - three teams during the season, with the teams picking which uniform to wear and how many times to use each. That change - previously the NFL had authorized teams to wear the alternate variant or throwback twice, with the Color Rush worn on Thursday Night Football games mandated - was announced during the summer, but the Dolphins had already planned their uniform use for the year.

Now, they have adjusted and added the third throwback date to the schedule.

We made NFL request last week to wear throwbacks again for JAX. It was approved. See you Sunday with new (old) end zones too... go @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/oCv4Su33Rl — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) December 18, 2018

The Dolphins will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with kickoff scheduled for 1pm ET.