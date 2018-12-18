2019 NFL Draft order through Week 15

There are two weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, with a lot of meaningful football left to be played and playoff positioning still to be determined. It also means, however, there are only two weeks remaining in the regular season, and the regular season determines the majority of the order for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Below you will find the current draft order, with the team’s record and strength of schedule (for tiebreak purposes) included. This strength of schedule factors in the entire schedule for each team, not just the 14 games played thus far, so there are some slight differences between this order and some of the other ones you will find out there right now. Teams that finish with the same record and strength of schedule will have their draft order determined by a coin toss.

A hat-tip to SB Nation for the updated draft order.

*Playoff teams