2019 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Oklahoma’s O-Line

Oklahoma’s offensive line is just fun to watch. I know, watching offensive line play can’t be exciting - trust me it is. 4 of the 5 players are eligible for the 2019 NFL draft; we will have to see who will move on - they all have NFL futures. Right now, Cody Ford is getting a lot of love and he deserves it. I really like both senior guards though too - Dru Samia & Ben Powers. Both are tough, strong and athletic guards that hold up well in both the run & the pass. They are relentless and brutal at times. Keep an eye on this group, it would be fun to see one of them in a Dolphin’s uniform.

Devin Singletary, RB, FAU

Singletary is such a tough running back - it’s unreal at times. He just refuses to get tackled. Not only is he tough, he plays with tremendous balance, vision and agility. He can stop on a dime and his acceleration is very impressive. Singletary is a top notch prospect that has consistently been one of the most elusive and physical runningbacks in the country. He will be a high draft pick.

Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio St.

This year’s defensive line class has the potential to be pretty special. Jones certainly will fall in the special category of this class. He’s stout, strong, and plays with a good motor. I think what will help him stand out in this class though will be his pass rush skills. He’s extremely athletic, uses his hands well and has the ability to push the pocket. Right now, I have a late first round grade on him.

Sean Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

Bunting is an intriguing corner with great size. His balls skills are the first thing to stand out about him - he can intercept the ball and hurt you with the ball in his hands. I think he’s a bit inconsistent with his tackling and his hips do look tight at times, but I like the talent and I like the potential in Bunting. I think he could be a middle round guy who could turn into a quality player.