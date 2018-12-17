 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Frank Gore won’t play again in 2018

The 35-year old running back is done for the season, after suffering an ankle injury vs Minnesota

By Josh Houtz
Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images

For most of the season, the Miami Dolphins have been plagued by injury.

From Josh Sitton back in the summer, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant mid-way through the season, or one of the other countless injuries the Dolphins have sustained, injuries have played a huge role in 2018.

And now, all good things must come to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dolphins’ running back Frank Gore is done for the season.

Gore, 35, has played very well for the Dolphins this season. His 156 carries and 722 yards on the ground leads the team, and ranks him 23rd in the NFL. Gore brought a much needed veteran presence to the running back room, and has done everything asked of him since signing with the team.

Although it is unclear whether or not Gore plays again, the belief is that the Dolphins would welcome him back with open arms.

Gore is currently 4th all-time with 14, 734 yards rushing.

