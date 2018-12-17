2019 NFL mock draft: Dolphins starting over?

The Miami Dolphins have several questions that they need to answer this offseason, with one of the top questions surrounding the future of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Will the team be ready to move on from their 2012 first-round pick, or will they head into the 2019 season looking to add pieces around him and hope that the two-year injury bug that has hit him - and the rest of the team - finally lets the team get healthy?

In his latest 2019 NFL Mock Draft, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar seems to think it will be former.

Kadar’s mock draft starts with the Arizona Cardinals using the first overall pick on Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, followed by the Oakland Raiders using pick two to grab Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. The third pick goes to the New York Jets, who select Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams, then the San Francisco 49ers add Kentuck pass rusher Josh Allen. The Jacksonville Jaguars use the fifth pick to select the first quarterback to come off the board, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins.

The next quarterback selected, according to Kadar, comes off the board with the New York Giants adding Oregon’s Justin Herbert with the eighth overall pick.

With 10 of the first 15 picks being used on the defense, and in a draft not expected to be great when it comes to the quarterback, the Dolphins come on Kadar’s clock with the 16th overall pick. He uses the selection to pick Missouri quarterback Drew Lock.

Of the Lock pick, Kadar writes:

Here’s the curveball of this mock draft, and it’s dependent on a few things happening. First, it would mean the Dolphins are moving on from Ryan Tannehill. He’s been an average quarterback for Miami, so it’s possible. The second thing that needs to happen is Lock acing the draft process, beginning with the Senior Bowl in a few weeks.

Lock did not have the giant senior year people were expecting, especially after a 44 touchdown performance as a junior, but he was consistently good through most of the year. He finished - with a bowl game pending - this season with a 63.2 percent completion rate, throwing for 3,125 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has athleticism and can run, including six rushing touchdowns this year, but he is not someone who typically will break down field, but rather looks to get out of the pocket and throw on the move. Prior to the season, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Lock to Patrick Mahomes, which is a promising comparison if it turns out to be true once Lock reaches the NFL.