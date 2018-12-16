NFL Week 15 experts picks for Dolphins at Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are 7-6 and heading into their last game of the year against an NFC North opponent. The Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears in Week 6, then lost to thby 7.5 e Detroit Lions in Week 7 and to the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. Now, they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, with both teams hoping to position themselves for their respective conference’s Wildcard playoff position.

The Vikings are favored in this game by 7.5 points. Can Miami come away with the upset, despite their road struggles this season? We take a look around the internet to see how the experts are picking this game:

SB Nation FanPulse

Dolphins fans: Dolphins by 3

Vikings fans: Vikings by 3

Dolphins fans: Sign up for FanPulse, our weekly Dolphins survey

Dolphins: Gil Arcia

Vikings: Ryan Van Bibber, Geoff Schwartz, Charles McDonald, Christian D’Andrea, Stephen White, Adam Stites

Dolphins: None.

Vikings: Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Dan Graziano, Molly Qerim, Louis Riddick, Kevin Seifert, Seth Wickersham, Mike Golic, Mina Kimes, Trey Wingo

Dolphins 23

Vikings 30

Another game that will cause repercussions to be felt throughout the playoff field. The Dolphins sit at 7-6, hoping that the Bucs upset the Ravens in Baltimore and that the Colts struggle against a top-level Cowboys defense. Miami must play well offensively, which will be a stiff challenge against a defense that matches up with the Dolphins everywhere. On the other hand, if the Vikings, who are in a verifiable mosh pit on the playoff bubble, forget Dalvin Cook is on their team and throw every down, then Miami has a real chance. The Vikes have scored a grand total of 17 points the last two weeks, with their lone touchdown in Seattle coming in garbage time. Though they fared better last week against New England, the Fins feature the 29th-best run defense in the league. If Cook doesn’t get the football this week, then Minnesota should hire Les Steckel again.

Dolphins 23

Vikings 24

This is a big game for both teams. It will be interesting to see how the Vikings play on offense after firing coordinator John DeFilippo. They should be more run-heavy now, which could be the way to play the Dolphins this week. Miami is playing good football, though, and Ryan Tannehill is playing well. I think that shows up here and they hang around in this one, but the Vikings win it late.

Dolphins: None.

Vikings: Andrew Brandt, Albert Breer, Mitch Goldich, Jonathan Jones, Bette Marston, Mark Mravic, Jenny Vrentas

Dolphins 13.6

Vikings 28.6

Dolphins 17

Vikings 27