Sunday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game features two NFC Teams. The Superbowl defending champs, who hardly look like they are prepared to return again this season, will travel west to Los Angles California to take on the Los Angles Rams. While the Eagles have struggled and currently sit in second place in their division, one game under .500, the Rams have proven to be one of the best teams in the NFL this season having dropped only two games up to this point of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) 2nd NFC East @ Los Angles Rams (11-2) 1st NFC West