Miami Dolphins @ Minnesota Vikings Live Thread & Game Information

Your Miami Dolphins will head north this weekend to take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Dolphins are of course coming off a thrilling walk off victory over the New England Patriots after winning on a hook and ladder play that shocked pretty much everyone in the stadium that day, most especially the Pats team who were already celebrating their victory. The win gave Miami a 7 and 6 record that left them one of several teams chasing the final wild card playoff spot in the AFC. The other wild card spot will wind up going to which ever of the two teams from the AFC West that comes in second now that the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angles Chargers are tied for first place, both with 11 and 3 records that have both teams already clinching playoff spots.

The Vikings are in a similar spot as the Dolphins, needing to continue to win to hold onto a chance for one of the remaining wild card spots in the NFC. They presently sit three games behind the Chicago Bears in the division, a team that looks to take the division behind their very solid defense this season.

Miami Dolphins (7-6) 2nd AFC East @ Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1) 2nd NFC North

Miami Dolphins (7-6) 2nd AFC East @ Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1) 2nd NFC North