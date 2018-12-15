NFL winners picks Week 15: Phinsider Contributors straight-up selections

The Phinsider Contributor picks for Week 15 are here, and we are ready to make the stretch run to the season finale in just two weeks. While the Miami Dolphins are hoping these next three games can push them into the playoffs, the Phinsider contributors are hoping these next three slates of games are enough to push us to the 2018 championship.

Last week did not see a lot of change, as Kathleen, Justin, and I all went 10-6 in our selections, while James was 9-7 and Duke was 8-8. The main difference is Duke dropping a full percentage point, or two more games, behind me for the overall lead. I sit atop our grup with a 129-77-2 record, or 62.5 percent correct on the season. Kathleen is second, just barely behind me in percentage points, are 119-72-1 or 62.2 percent. Duke is third at 125-81-2 or 60.6 percent, while James is fourth at 122-84-2, 59.1 percent, and Justin is fifth at 120-86-2, 58.2 percent.

Here are our Week 15 picks ahead of Saturday’s games: