NFL winners picks Week 15: Phinsider Contributors straight-up selections

By Kevin Nogle
The Phinsider Contributor picks for Week 15 are here, and we are ready to make the stretch run to the season finale in just two weeks. While the Miami Dolphins are hoping these next three games can push them into the playoffs, the Phinsider contributors are hoping these next three slates of games are enough to push us to the 2018 championship.

Last week did not see a lot of change, as Kathleen, Justin, and I all went 10-6 in our selections, while James was 9-7 and Duke was 8-8. The main difference is Duke dropping a full percentage point, or two more games, behind me for the overall lead. I sit atop our grup with a 129-77-2 record, or 62.5 percent correct on the season. Kathleen is second, just barely behind me in percentage points, are 119-72-1 or 62.2 percent. Duke is third at 125-81-2 or 60.6 percent, while James is fourth at 122-84-2, 59.1 percent, and Justin is fifth at 120-86-2, 58.2 percent.

Here are our Week 15 picks ahead of Saturday’s games:

2018 The Phinsider Contributor Picks

Games Kevin Duke Kathleen Justin James
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
Houston Texans at New York Jets Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Broncos Broncos Browns Browns Broncos
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Bears Packers Bears Bears Bears
Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills Lions Lions Bills Bills Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Raiders Bengals
Tennessee Titans at New York Giants Titans Giants Titans Giants Titans
Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings Dolphins Vikings Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins
Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Redskins
Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts Colts Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers Patriots Steelers Patriots Patriots Patriots
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams Rams
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints
Season Standings 129-77-2 125-81-2 119-72-1 120-86-2 122-84-2
Percentages 62.50% 60.58% 62.24% 57.69% 59.13%

