Fan confidence rebounds for Dolphins after Miami Miracle

Miami Dolphins fan confidence in the direction of the team hit a season high after the team’s 3-0 start to the season, then quickly fell as injuries and losses mounted. The Dolphins are now 7-6 and in playoff contention. It has not been the ideal season, but it is mid-December, and Miami is playing big games, meaningful games, and, essentially, playoff games. And, the fan confidence has started to recover.

After reaching 86 percent fan confidence leading into Week 4, the fans’ roller-coaster confidence in the team reached as low as 26 percent in Week 9. Last week, it was sitting at 44 percent, though Dolphins fans expected to lose the team’s Week 14 game against the New England Patriots, with the fan-voted point spread having the Patriots win by three.

After the Miami Miracle brought an unbelievable win to the Dolphins, the fans’ confidence in the team has jumped. Now, 67 percent of the fans believe in the direction of the team. Two-thirds of Dolphins fans are suddenly happy with the team. Can that continue to climb? A win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday could push it back toward that season-high of 86 percent.

The 23 percent increase was the second-largest jump of the week, trailing just a 29 percent leap for the New York Giants, who went from 36 percent to 65 percent confidence.

Looking across the AFC East, the

Dolphins 67% (+23%)

Patriots 58% (-21%)

Buffalo Bills 53% (-11%)

New York Jets 12% (+10%)

