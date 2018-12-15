The Miami Dolphins come off the improbable Miami Miracle win over the New England Patriots in prime position to fight for the final Wildcard spot in the AFC. They head to Minneapolis on Sunday to face the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently in the NFC’s final Wildcard spot, trying to hold off challenges from the 6-7 group of NFC teams including the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Redskins. The winner of Sunday’s game should be set up for a two-week sprint toward the postseason, while the loser could see their chances all but vanish.

Below, you will find everything you need to know to watch this weekend’s game. You can come back right here during the game to keep up with all the action in a near-live update and reaction post. You can also come back to the main page of the site to find our weekly Dolphins fan live chat.

Miami Dolphins (7-6) at Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1)

Week 15

December 16, 2018

Game time: 1pm ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Weather: Dome; 37˚F; Sunny

TV Coverage: CBS

TV Announcers: Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts

Radio Network: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)

Online streaming: Last year, SB Nation broke down all the cord-cutting options for NFL games and free trials are still available for most of these if you want to use them; NFL Sunday Ticket(paid DirecTV service - one-week trial); NFL Game Pass (paid service - shows preseason games live, replays of regular season games)

Sign up for FanPulse, our weekly Dolphins survey

Injuries:

Odds: Vikings -7.5 | O/U: 44.5

All-time record: Dolphins 7-4 (Regular Season)

Most recent meeting: Dolphins 37-35 @ Miami (Week 16, 2014)

Streak: Dolphins 3 wins (2006, 2010, 2014); Dolphins 6-4 in last 10

Enemy site: Daily Norseman | Twitter: @DailyNorseman

Phinsider on Twitter: @ThePhinsider

Phinsider on Facebook

Dolphins 2018 Schedule

Week 1 (Sep 9) - vs. Tennessee Titans - W 27-20

Week 2 (Sep 16) - @ New York Jets - W 20-12

Week 3 (Sep 23) - vs. Oakland Raiders - W 28-20

Week 4 (Sep 30) - @ New England Patriots - L 38-7

Week 5 (Oct 7) - @ Cincinnati Bengals - L 27-17

Week 6 (Oct 14) - vs. Chicago Bears - W 31-28 (OT)

Week 7 (Oct 21) - vs. Detroit Lions - L 32-21

Week 8 (Oct 25) - @ Houston Texans (TNF) - L 42-23

Week 9 (Nov 4) - vs. New York Jets - W 13-6

Week 10 (Nov 11) - @ Green Bay Packers - L 31-12

Week 11 - BYE

Week 12 (Nov 25) - @ Indianapolis Colts - L 27-24

Week 13 (Dec 2) - vs. Buffalo Bills - W 21-17

Week 14 (Dec 9) - vs. New England Patriots - W 34-33

Week 15 (Dec 16) - @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 (Dec 23) - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17 (Dec 30) - @ Buffalo Bills