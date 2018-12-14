Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings Week 15 Injury Report: Xavien Howard Doubtful

The Miami Dolphins have been heavily afflicted by the injury bug all season long, and that trend isn’t changing heading Week 15’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings. The Dolphins released the team’s final injury report of the week, and Miami’s best defensive player is in danger of missing his second straight game.

Star cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), who has the league lead with seven interceptions, is listed as doubtful after failing to take the practice field all week. Safety T.J. McDonald (ankle) is listed as questionable after getting in three limited practice sessions. He is expected to play on Sunday.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee), and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder/ankle) practiced in limited fashion on Thursday and Friday and are expected to suit up after being removed from the final report.

Cornerback Cornell Armstrong (ankle), long snapper John Denney (finger), running back Kenyan Drake (shoulder), right tackle Ja’Wuan James (quadricep), safety Reshad Jones (shoulder), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder), and center Travis Swanson (ankle) all practiced fully on Friday and were removed from the final report as well.

Cornerback Bobby McCain was added to Friday’s report with a limited practice session after practicing fully all week and is listed with an ankle injury. However, he was not given a game status designation, meaning there is little reason to doubt his availability for Sunday’s game.

For the Vikings, wide receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) is the lone player to have been ruled out ahead of Sunday’s matchup. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (hip), guard Mike Remmers (back), and tight end David Morgan (knee), are listed as questionable. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (rib) is expected to play after getting in multiple limited practice sessions.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip), defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (calf), and wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) practiced fully all week and are expected to play. Cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion) and tackle Brian O’Neill (ankle) practiced fully as well and should take the field on Sunday.