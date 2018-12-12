Adam Gase breaks down Miami Miracle and how team practices ‘Boise’ play

The Miami Dolphins shocked the NFL world on Sunday when they took the ball 69 yards on one play to win their game against the New England Patriots as time expired in their Week 14 contest. The win game Miami a split with their AFC East rivals and kept the team in the playoff hunt. It also game the team a place in history as the score was the longest touchdown play as time expired to win in a game since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Head coach Adam Gase spoke about the play on Monday, breaking it down some. He also used his CBS “Coach Adam Gase Show” spot to show the team working on the play in practice.

“Protection was good because usually you have something happen where you have to move up in the protection,” Gase said on Monday. “I thought those guys did a good job. Ryan (Tannehill) threw it at the right time. Kenny (Stills) did a good job of not throwing it. He didn’t do what happens a lot of times where you catch it and you toss it and it doesn’t matter if there’s a guy there. Him kind of noticing that guy there and then waited and pitched it to DeVante (Parker). Then, after watching that, DeVante was probably right with what he did to get it to Kenyan (Drake). At the time, I thought he could’ve kept running and wait to pitch it to him because that’s really what you’re trying to do is get him to go as long as possible until he has to pitch it. But that’s probably not a bad idea to give it to the guy that has probably better vision and he’s kind of been in that situation as a kickoff returner and a running back.”

Asked if anyone can get the ball after Parker on the play, or if that pitch always goes to Drake, Gase explained, “No, he usually gets it last. DeVante (Parker) usually runs about 10-15 yards then he pitches it to Drake and Drake does some ridiculous touchdown dance going in.”

He then laughed when asked why Drake did not have “some ridiculous touchdown dance” on Sunday, answering, “I’m sure when it was real, he was just like ‘I better get in the end zone.’”

The play, which is officially known as “Boise” after Gase saw the play run by Boise State in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, that Gase has waited 11 years to run. He explained his draw to the play, stating, “I think it just gives you a chance to get the ball into the hands of a dynamic guy in space and has the opportunity to try to hit one. You throw a Hail Mary, you’ve got a guy trying to tip it and then hopefully it falls into somebody’s hands. It’s a long throw you’re trying to get off before you get sacked and a lot of bad things can happen. And you’re, what, 70 yards away from the end zone? He’s really got to put a lot into that one. I don’t know if he could have got it there. At least it gives you a chance. It gives you a chance almost like a kickoff return.”

Gase this week also sat down with Kim Bokamper and provided some of the practice footage of the team walking through “Boise” on Saturday, they day before they would use it to upset the Patriots:

The Miami Miracle will forever remain in the lore of the Dolphins and the history of the rivalry between the Patriots and Dolphins. It came about from a play in college 11 years earlier. And, it worked to perfection when the Dolphins needed it.