Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Coping With Loss: Miami Dolphins Edition - Pats Pulpit

Five positives we can all take away from the recent loss to the Miami Dolphins.





Jets Coaching Candidate of the Day: Zac Taylor - Gang Green Nation

With Todd Bowles likely on the way out at the end of the season, we are going to take a look at some of the potential candidates to replace him. Whenever we do something like this, there are some...





Buffalo Bills’ rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds makes history with interception - Buffalo Rumblings

Edmunds, 20, is the youngest player in league history to pick off a pass

AFC NORTH:

State of the AFC North: Week 14 - Baltimore Beatdown

Pittsburgh and Baltimore falter late, the Browns bounce back and the Bengals slide continues.





Rocky Bleier calls out former team saying he is ‘done’ with Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

Heartbroken by the Steelers disappointing loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Pittsburgh legend Rocky Bleier took to social media on Monday to call out his former team.





Don’t call the Bengals’ loss a moral victory - Cincy Jungle

There are no moral victories when you’ve lost seven of eight games.





Cleveland Browns: Primetime spotlight to shine on team in 2019? - Dawgs By Nature

NFL writer Peter King speculates that Browns may be a national favorite next season.

AFC SOUTH:

Red Zone Play: The Houston Texans Aren’t Done Yet - Battle Red Blog

Things didn’t go the way we hoped last week, but that doesn’t mean they won’t this week.





Titans vs. Giants: NFL Gambling, line, spread, odds, total - Music City Miracles

The Titans are underdogs once again.





Should the Jaguars move on from Leonard Fournette? - Big Cat Country

Before you freak out, I’m not advocating Leonard Fournette should or shouldn’t be on the 2019 Jacksonville Jaguars roster.





NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Colts hover at the edge of the playoff picture - Stampede Blue

The Colts find themselves in a tenuous position as they cling to the hope of a playoff berth with the season nearing its end. They have done just poorly enough to find themselves in position to...

AFC WEST:

Broncos HC Vance Joseph: “I want Case to be more aggressive” - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos can’t afford for Case Keenum to keep his throwing safe and ineffective.





Michael Badgley kicks his way into history and the Chargers to their 10th victory - Bolts From The Blue

The Los Angeles Chargers have heard plenty of jokes in the past on their kicking game. From the likes of Roberto Aguayo to Caleb Sturgis, it seemed as if the one Achilles heel that was staring the...





Mark Davis and Jon Gruden to ‘discuss’ search for Raiders ‘new front office executive’ in wake of Reggie McKenzie firing - Silver And Black Pride

There wasn’t a lot said in the press release announcing the firing of Reggie McKenzie, but the last line of it may have been rather telling.





Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes creating a new normal with extraordinary plays - Arrowhead Pride

Because of the short week, this week’s Mahomes review is a one-stop shop

NFC EAST:

Valentine’s Views: What we’re seeing from Giants might be sustainable - Big Blue View

The Giants look as though they are building a solid foundation





Eagles snag Sproles-style RB from Saints - Bleeding Green Nation

Season saved!





Dak Prescott’s 455 yards against the Eagles were the most ever by a Cowboys quarterback in a win - Blogging The Boys

A notable achievement for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.





Things Have Gotten Bad in Redskins Land! - Hogs Haven

So, I go on to Yahoo to check my email, and this is what I see. This is certainly hitting Dan Snyder where it hurts - in the pockets!

NFC NORTH:

Packers should bring back Reggie McKenzie after his firing by Raiders - Acme Packing Company

The Packers should offer McKenzie a consulting job for the remainder of 2018 before finding him a permanent position in the offseason.





An open letter to Eric Ebron - Pride Of Detroit

Hello, I believe we’ve met before.





The Bears gave the blueprint on how to beat the Rams... - Windy City Gridiron

... but unless you have the Bears’ unique talent on defense, that’s not going to do other teams much good.





Report: Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo fired - Daily Norseman

QB coach Kevin Stefanski will assume the role of OC

NFC SOUTH:

Game Balls from the Saints 28-14 comeback over Tampa Bay - Canal Street Chronicles

Congratulations to the 2018 NFC South champions!





Falcons can’t wave 2018 goodbye soon enough - The Falcoholic

At this point, every week is just prolonging the inevitable.





Panthers 20 Browns 26: The biggest loser following the Panthers season changing loss to Cleveland is Ron Rivera - Cat Scratch Reader

The Carolina Panthers playoff hopes are basically gone following this loss. Let’s break down the winners and losers.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Curtain Closes On A Disappointing Bucs Season - Bucs Nation

Bucs dominate first half only to implode in 28-14 loss to Saints

NFC WEST:

49ers-Broncos-recap: 3 takeaways from the rookies in the Week 14 win over Denver - Niners Nation

How did San Francisco’s first-year players impress on Sunday?





I was wrong about the 2018 Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

A fan’s perspective on how their favorite team went from excited about the future to new rock bottoms





How the Seahawks can clinch a Wild Card spot in Week 15 against 49ers - Field Gulls

On Monday Night Football the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Minnesota Vikings, with the winner of the game set to take over the top Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff race. The two teams entered the...





LA Rams at Chicago Bears: Five Bears to watch revisited - Turf Show Times

The Rams had a chance to clinch a playoff bye, instead they got punched in mouth and opened up some questions.