Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Coping With Loss: Miami Dolphins Edition - Pats Pulpit
Five positives we can all take away from the recent loss to the Miami Dolphins.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Coaching Candidate of the Day: Zac Taylor - Gang Green Nation
With Todd Bowles likely on the way out at the end of the season, we are going to take a look at some of the potential candidates to replace him. Whenever we do something like this, there are some...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills’ rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds makes history with interception - Buffalo Rumblings
Edmunds, 20, is the youngest player in league history to pick off a pass
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
State of the AFC North: Week 14 - Baltimore Beatdown
Pittsburgh and Baltimore falter late, the Browns bounce back and the Bengals slide continues.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Rocky Bleier calls out former team saying he is ‘done’ with Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain
Heartbroken by the Steelers disappointing loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Pittsburgh legend Rocky Bleier took to social media on Monday to call out his former team.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Don’t call the Bengals’ loss a moral victory - Cincy Jungle
There are no moral victories when you’ve lost seven of eight games.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Primetime spotlight to shine on team in 2019? - Dawgs By Nature
NFL writer Peter King speculates that Browns may be a national favorite next season.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Red Zone Play: The Houston Texans Aren’t Done Yet - Battle Red Blog
Things didn’t go the way we hoped last week, but that doesn’t mean they won’t this week.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans vs. Giants: NFL Gambling, line, spread, odds, total - Music City Miracles
The Titans are underdogs once again.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Should the Jaguars move on from Leonard Fournette? - Big Cat Country
Before you freak out, I’m not advocating Leonard Fournette should or shouldn’t be on the 2019 Jacksonville Jaguars roster.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Colts hover at the edge of the playoff picture - Stampede Blue
The Colts find themselves in a tenuous position as they cling to the hope of a playoff berth with the season nearing its end. They have done just poorly enough to find themselves in position to...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos HC Vance Joseph: “I want Case to be more aggressive” - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos can’t afford for Case Keenum to keep his throwing safe and ineffective.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Michael Badgley kicks his way into history and the Chargers to their 10th victory - Bolts From The Blue
The Los Angeles Chargers have heard plenty of jokes in the past on their kicking game. From the likes of Roberto Aguayo to Caleb Sturgis, it seemed as if the one Achilles heel that was staring the...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Mark Davis and Jon Gruden to ‘discuss’ search for Raiders ‘new front office executive’ in wake of Reggie McKenzie firing - Silver And Black Pride
There wasn’t a lot said in the press release announcing the firing of Reggie McKenzie, but the last line of it may have been rather telling.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes creating a new normal with extraordinary plays - Arrowhead Pride
Because of the short week, this week’s Mahomes review is a one-stop shop
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Valentine’s Views: What we’re seeing from Giants might be sustainable - Big Blue View
The Giants look as though they are building a solid foundation
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles snag Sproles-style RB from Saints - Bleeding Green Nation
Season saved!
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Dak Prescott’s 455 yards against the Eagles were the most ever by a Cowboys quarterback in a win - Blogging The Boys
A notable achievement for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Things Have Gotten Bad in Redskins Land! - Hogs Haven
So, I go on to Yahoo to check my email, and this is what I see. This is certainly hitting Dan Snyder where it hurts - in the pockets!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers should bring back Reggie McKenzie after his firing by Raiders - Acme Packing Company
The Packers should offer McKenzie a consulting job for the remainder of 2018 before finding him a permanent position in the offseason.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
An open letter to Eric Ebron - Pride Of Detroit
Hello, I believe we’ve met before.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The Bears gave the blueprint on how to beat the Rams... - Windy City Gridiron
... but unless you have the Bears’ unique talent on defense, that’s not going to do other teams much good.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Report: Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo fired - Daily Norseman
QB coach Kevin Stefanski will assume the role of OC
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Game Balls from the Saints 28-14 comeback over Tampa Bay - Canal Street Chronicles
Congratulations to the 2018 NFC South champions!
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons can’t wave 2018 goodbye soon enough - The Falcoholic
At this point, every week is just prolonging the inevitable.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 20 Browns 26: The biggest loser following the Panthers season changing loss to Cleveland is Ron Rivera - Cat Scratch Reader
The Carolina Panthers playoff hopes are basically gone following this loss. Let’s break down the winners and losers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Curtain Closes On A Disappointing Bucs Season - Bucs Nation
Bucs dominate first half only to implode in 28-14 loss to Saints
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers-Broncos-recap: 3 takeaways from the rookies in the Week 14 win over Denver - Niners Nation
How did San Francisco’s first-year players impress on Sunday?
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
I was wrong about the 2018 Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
A fan’s perspective on how their favorite team went from excited about the future to new rock bottoms
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How the Seahawks can clinch a Wild Card spot in Week 15 against 49ers - Field Gulls
On Monday Night Football the Seattle Seahawks hosted the Minnesota Vikings, with the winner of the game set to take over the top Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff race. The two teams entered the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams at Chicago Bears: Five Bears to watch revisited - Turf Show Times
The Rams had a chance to clinch a playoff bye, instead they got punched in mouth and opened up some questions.
