Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Apparently 9 teams think the Patriots are one of their biggest rivals - Pats Pulpit
Which one do you consider the biggest rival?
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
The Jets’ Destiny - Gang Green Nation
Through the trials and tribulations of another new and improved (now playoffs free!) season, it may provide some comfort that Destiny is on the Jets’ side. To be more specific, Destiny Vaeao, a 6’...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Previewing the Buffalo Bills offseason: 2019 NFL Draft options - Buffalo Rumblings
Who will the Bills target in April?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Bengals: Play of the Week - Baltimore Beatdown
Vote for your favorite highlight from the Ravens Week 11 victory!
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
T.J. Watt is first Steelers linebacker to record 10 sacks since 2010 - Behind the Steel Curtain
Pittsburgh had not seen an outside linebacker record double-digit sacks in 7 seasons until T.J. Watt passed that milestone on Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals WR A.J. Green has a good chance of playing vs. Browns, per report - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals’ postseason hopes are on life support, but A.J. Green may help keep them alive.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
It’s rivalry week! And unfortunately, the Browns are still looking for rivals - Dawgs By Nature
As it turns out, 20 years of futility has left its mark.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Texans-Redskins Review: Shallow Thoughts - Battle Red Blog
Here are some of the finer details from Sunday’s Texans game.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Marcus Mariota injury update: Titans QB did not re-injure elbow - Music City Miracles
Mike Vrabel said at his press conference today that Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger in yesterday’s game. Vrabel was pretty adamant that Mariota did not suffer a re-injury to his elbow. This is...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars News: A candid look at players reacting to Jalen Ramsey trade rumors - Big Cat Country
Scenes from a lost season and more for your Tuesday morning!
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
2018 Opponent Scouting Report: Dolphins offense is so injured, I have no idea who is actually playing. - Stampede Blue
Overview
On November 25, 2018 the Indianapolis Colts will host the Miami Dolphins. In this week twelve match-up, I sought to understand our opponent and get a better idea of how they may look to...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Value in the Broncos winning - Mile High Report
Andrew Mason of First & 10 @ 10 made the best argument for why fans should still want to see this Broncos team win. It’s as much for the future as it is for now.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers WR Keenan Allen after losing to the Broncos: “They suck” - Bolts From The Blue
Allen tells it like he sees it, no matter the outcome of Sunday’s Broncos-Chargers game.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Honeymoon over: Sideline spats show Derek Carr and Jon Gruden’s Raiders relationship has taken next step - Silver And Black Pride
Jon Gruden and Derek Carr’s had several sideline spats during the game this past Sunday. Cameras caught on more than one occasion the two were in heated disagreement on how things played out on the...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams: five hot takes - Arrowhead Pride
Everybody was expecting a high scoring game, but nobody was expecting some of the other things that happened.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Offensive line, Saquon Barkley’s discipline helped Giants dictate to Tampa Bay - Big Blue View
Improving offensive line feeling good after best performance
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
This Eagles season hurts - Bleeding Green Nation
The Eagles have lost the battle of attrition
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Crunching stats: Mix of the obvious and less so for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys
A lot of the numbers were as close as the score in the win over the Falcons, but some have hidden import.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Redskins signing QB Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy - Hogs Haven
The long wait for Colt’s backup QB is over
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers TE Jimmy Graham will “try” to play against Vikings, DL Mike Daniels out - Acme Packing Company
One injured Packer might still suit up on Sunday, while at least one of his teammates will definitely be out with a fairly significant injury.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
NFC North Week 11 recap: Bears extend division lead, Packers still winless on the road - Pride Of Detroit
More like Mitchell Two-picksky.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Make no mistake about it: these Bears are for real - Windy City Gridiron
Sunday’s game confirmed that the Bears are, in fact, a force to be reckoned with.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
The Minnesota Vikings have the best safety in the NFL - Daily Norseman
But it’s not the one you think it is
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints Falcons Hate Week Lagniappe Part Deux: More Than One Bird Going to Roast for Thanksgiving - Canal Street Chronicles
The road to the next Lombardi continues on Thursday.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons vs. Cowboys snap counts: Leaning heavily on Julio Jones - The Falcoholic
The stud receiver has soaked up about 90% of the team’s offensive snaps each of the last two weeks, and yet the offense has stagnated.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers at Lions: The Panthers learned a lot about who they can be - Cat Scratch Reader
Time will tell if the current coaching staff can take advantage of the players they have and become the team that they can be.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers quarterbacks among the worst when DeSean Jackson is targeted - Bucs Nation
Instead of being a threat to the opposition, he’s been a threat to his own quarterbacks.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers midseason analysis: How do you assess linebacker play for 2018? - Niners Nation
We’re going to look at all the units within the San Francisco 49ers and talk about how they’ve been doing for 2018. Today, it’s the linebackers.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Steve Wilks’ time with the Arizona Cardinals may be running out - Revenge of the Birds
Did the Raiders loss determine that Wilks is a one-and-done head coach in the league?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How the Seahawks playoff chances improved on Sunday while they were off - Field Gulls
Following the Seattle Seahawks victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, the team had Sunday off and were able to sit back and enjoy watching some of the other teams in the NFC playoff race....
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Report card hands out grades - Turf Show Times
There are no words to describe the Monday Night Football instant classic. Only grades.
