Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Apparently 9 teams think the Patriots are one of their biggest rivals - Pats Pulpit

Which one do you consider the biggest rival?





The Jets’ Destiny - Gang Green Nation

Through the trials and tribulations of another new and improved (now playoffs free!) season, it may provide some comfort that Destiny is on the Jets’ side. To be more specific, Destiny Vaeao, a 6’...





Previewing the Buffalo Bills offseason: 2019 NFL Draft options - Buffalo Rumblings

Who will the Bills target in April?

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Bengals: Play of the Week - Baltimore Beatdown

Vote for your favorite highlight from the Ravens Week 11 victory!





T.J. Watt is first Steelers linebacker to record 10 sacks since 2010 - Behind the Steel Curtain

Pittsburgh had not seen an outside linebacker record double-digit sacks in 7 seasons until T.J. Watt passed that milestone on Sunday.





Bengals WR A.J. Green has a good chance of playing vs. Browns, per report - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals’ postseason hopes are on life support, but A.J. Green may help keep them alive.





It’s rivalry week! And unfortunately, the Browns are still looking for rivals - Dawgs By Nature

As it turns out, 20 years of futility has left its mark.

AFC SOUTH:

Texans-Redskins Review: Shallow Thoughts - Battle Red Blog

Here are some of the finer details from Sunday’s Texans game.





Marcus Mariota injury update: Titans QB did not re-injure elbow - Music City Miracles

Mike Vrabel said at his press conference today that Marcus Mariota suffered a stinger in yesterday’s game. Vrabel was pretty adamant that Mariota did not suffer a re-injury to his elbow. This is...





Jacksonville Jaguars News: A candid look at players reacting to Jalen Ramsey trade rumors - Big Cat Country

Scenes from a lost season and more for your Tuesday morning!





2018 Opponent Scouting Report: Dolphins offense is so injured, I have no idea who is actually playing. - Stampede Blue

Overview

On November 25, 2018 the Indianapolis Colts will host the Miami Dolphins. In this week twelve match-up, I sought to understand our opponent and get a better idea of how they may look to...

AFC WEST:

Value in the Broncos winning - Mile High Report

Andrew Mason of First & 10 @ 10 made the best argument for why fans should still want to see this Broncos team win. It’s as much for the future as it is for now.





Chargers WR Keenan Allen after losing to the Broncos: “They suck” - Bolts From The Blue

Allen tells it like he sees it, no matter the outcome of Sunday’s Broncos-Chargers game.





Honeymoon over: Sideline spats show Derek Carr and Jon Gruden’s Raiders relationship has taken next step - Silver And Black Pride

Jon Gruden and Derek Carr’s had several sideline spats during the game this past Sunday. Cameras caught on more than one occasion the two were in heated disagreement on how things played out on the...





Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams: five hot takes - Arrowhead Pride

Everybody was expecting a high scoring game, but nobody was expecting some of the other things that happened.

NFC EAST:

Offensive line, Saquon Barkley’s discipline helped Giants dictate to Tampa Bay - Big Blue View

Improving offensive line feeling good after best performance





This Eagles season hurts - Bleeding Green Nation

The Eagles have lost the battle of attrition





Crunching stats: Mix of the obvious and less so for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

A lot of the numbers were as close as the score in the win over the Falcons, but some have hidden import.





Redskins signing QB Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy - Hogs Haven

The long wait for Colt’s backup QB is over

NFC NORTH:

Packers TE Jimmy Graham will “try” to play against Vikings, DL Mike Daniels out - Acme Packing Company

One injured Packer might still suit up on Sunday, while at least one of his teammates will definitely be out with a fairly significant injury.





NFC North Week 11 recap: Bears extend division lead, Packers still winless on the road - Pride Of Detroit

More like Mitchell Two-picksky.





Make no mistake about it: these Bears are for real - Windy City Gridiron

Sunday’s game confirmed that the Bears are, in fact, a force to be reckoned with.





The Minnesota Vikings have the best safety in the NFL - Daily Norseman

But it’s not the one you think it is

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Falcons Hate Week Lagniappe Part Deux: More Than One Bird Going to Roast for Thanksgiving - Canal Street Chronicles

The road to the next Lombardi continues on Thursday.





Falcons vs. Cowboys snap counts: Leaning heavily on Julio Jones - The Falcoholic

The stud receiver has soaked up about 90% of the team’s offensive snaps each of the last two weeks, and yet the offense has stagnated.





Panthers at Lions: The Panthers learned a lot about who they can be - Cat Scratch Reader

Time will tell if the current coaching staff can take advantage of the players they have and become the team that they can be.





Buccaneers quarterbacks among the worst when DeSean Jackson is targeted - Bucs Nation

Instead of being a threat to the opposition, he’s been a threat to his own quarterbacks.

NFC WEST:

49ers midseason analysis: How do you assess linebacker play for 2018? - Niners Nation

We’re going to look at all the units within the San Francisco 49ers and talk about how they’ve been doing for 2018. Today, it’s the linebackers.





Steve Wilks’ time with the Arizona Cardinals may be running out - Revenge of the Birds

Did the Raiders loss determine that Wilks is a one-and-done head coach in the league?





How the Seahawks playoff chances improved on Sunday while they were off - Field Gulls

Following the Seattle Seahawks victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, the team had Sunday off and were able to sit back and enjoy watching some of the other teams in the NFC playoff race....





LA Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Report card hands out grades - Turf Show Times

There are no words to describe the Monday Night Football instant classic. Only grades.