Clint Clearwater’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft

I know this is insanely early for mock drafts; this is pretty much a pointless exercise, but its fun. I love the draft, I like getting hyped for it and mock drafts are a good way to learn about this upcoming draft class. Now, for this mock, I am not really taking into account need (unless it’s obvious - example, the browns will not take a QB in the 1st round); I am merely trying to take what film I have watched and make a mock draft based off the talent I see. So, check it out below and let me know what you guys think...
Round 1
1. Arizona Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio St.
2. New York Jets Clelin Farrell, DE, Clemson
3. San Francisco Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
4. Houston Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi St.
5. Indianapolis Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
6. Detroit Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
7. Buffalo Devin White, LB, LSU
8. New York Giants Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
9. Atlanta Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama
10. Oakland Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
11. Minnesota Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
12. Cleveland Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky
13. Pittsburgh Kris Boyd, CB, Texas
14. Dallas Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
15. Seattle Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
16. New England Montez Sweat, DE/OLB, Mississippi St.
17. Denver Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan
18. Philadelphia Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St.
19. Tampa Bay Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
20. Los Angeles Chargers Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn St.
21. Green Bay* Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
22. Washington* D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
23. Miami* Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
24. Tennessee* Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio St
25. Carolina* DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia
26. Oakland - from Chicago* Jerry Tiller, DT, Notre Dame
27. Jacksonville* Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. St.
28. Cincinnati* Te’von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
29. Green Bay - from New Orleans* Max Scharping, OT, North Illinois
30. Baltimore* Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. St.
31. Los Angeles Rams* Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia
32. Kansas City* Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
