Clint Clearwater’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft

I know this is insanely early for mock drafts; this is pretty much a pointless exercise, but its fun. I love the draft, I like getting hyped for it and mock drafts are a good way to learn about this upcoming draft class. Now, for this mock, I am not really taking into account need (unless it’s obvious - example, the browns will not take a QB in the 1st round); I am merely trying to take what film I have watched and make a mock draft based off the talent I see. So, check it out below and let me know what you guys think...

Round 1

1. Arizona Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio St.

2. New York Jets Clelin Farrell, DE, Clemson

3. San Francisco Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

4. Houston Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi St.

5. Indianapolis Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

6. Detroit Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

7. Buffalo Devin White, LB, LSU

8. New York Giants Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

9. Atlanta Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

10. Oakland Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

11. Minnesota Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

12. Cleveland Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

13. Pittsburgh Kris Boyd, CB, Texas

14. Dallas Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

15. Seattle Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

16. New England Montez Sweat, DE/OLB, Mississippi St.

17. Denver Rashan Gary, DT, Michigan

18. Philadelphia Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas St.

19. Tampa Bay Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

20. Los Angeles Chargers Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn St.

21. Green Bay* Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

22. Washington* D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

23. Miami* Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

24. Tennessee* Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Ohio St

25. Carolina* DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

26. Oakland - from Chicago* Jerry Tiller, DT, Notre Dame

27. Jacksonville* Ryan Finley, QB, N.C. St.

28. Cincinnati* Te’von Coney, LB, Notre Dame

29. Green Bay - from New Orleans* Max Scharping, OT, North Illinois

30. Baltimore* Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. St.

31. Los Angeles Rams* Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

32. Kansas City* Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

