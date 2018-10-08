Dolphins trade rumors: DeVante Parker on the block?

The Miami Dolphins may be ready to move on from their 2015 first-round draft pick, if rumors are correct. According to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic, the Dolphins are talking to teams about potentially trading wide receiver DeVante Parker. There cannot be much of a trade market for Parker, who has spent four of the first five games this season on the inactive list on game day, but the team appears to be frustrated with Parker.

Parker has played 44 games in his first four years in the league, recording 141 receptions for 1,948 yards with eight touchdowns. He has never played in all 16 games in a season, missing one each his rookie and second seasons, then three games in 2017, with four already missed this year. Parker missed the team’s first two games this season with a broken finger, then returned for the team’s Oakland Raiders game in Week 3, where he caught two passes for 40 yards. He missed the last two games with a quadriceps issue.

DeVante Parker has been injury-plagued over his career in Miami, and he might be the next player sent packing by head coach Adam Gase. The Dolphins have talked to several teams about trading Parker as they have been frustrated with him. Via @TheAthletic — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 8, 2018

Miami has been looking to Parker to serve as the team’s “number one” receiver, opening up the underneath routes and deeper routes for players like Kenny Stills, Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, and Danny Amendola. Now, it may be the team is simply looking to get something back for a player they do not see in the team’s future after this season.

UPDATE: According to a report from Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, a league source denied the Dolphins are trying to trade Parker. Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post has also added a report that the Dolphins are not shopping Parker.