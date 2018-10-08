Adam Gase: ‘When you get kicked in the nuts it pisses you off’

The Dolphins blew a 17-0 lead, and a chance at a 4-1 start in Cincinnati yesterday.

Yes, Miami’s offensive line was banged up.

The secondary was missing key pieces.

And Adam Gase’s play-calling in the second half was atrocious.

So when Coach Gase met with the media on Monday afternoon, he was pretty blunt with how it felt to watch the offense unravel in the second half.

When you put 110 hours in a week and get kicked in the nuts like that, it pisses you off.

Blame can be distributed evenly throughout the coaching staff and most of the offense.

Ryan Tannehill had arguably his worst game of the season, and made countless mistakes with the game on the line. His ill-advised throw that resulted in a Michael Johnson interception, shifted the momentum of the game. Later, on a crucial third and one, Tannehill checked out what appeared to be a run, to take a shot deep to Kenny Stills.

This resulted in a Dolphins’ punt, which inevitably led to the Bengals driving down field and taking the lead.

It wasn’t entirely his fault, as the offensive line continued to play musical chairs as starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil left the game with a concussion. Once Sam Young moved to left tackle, the offensive line as a whole struggled and Tannehill was left with no time in the pocket.

However, with all of that said, it was Adam Gase’s half-time adjustments (or lack thereof) that ultimately led to the 17-0 collapse.

Frank Gore was doing well on the ground and in the second half, the Dolphins completely abandoned the run. This is something we have grown accustomed to with Adam Gase and hope that it will change in the coming weeks. His inability to game-plan within a game is alarming and is why many believe it is time for him to hand play-calling duties over to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

No matter who is at fault, the Dolphins must turn their struggles around vs the red-hot Chicago Bears this Sunday. A loss, will drop the Dolphins to 3-3 and completely erase their early 3-0 start.

The time is now for Adam Gase and Ryan Tannehill to prove they are the future in Miami.