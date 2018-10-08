Monday Night Football: Washington Redskins @ New Orleans Saints Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game features two NFC teams. The Washington Redskins will travel south to New Orleans Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Saints. The Redskins enter the night coming off of their bye week having won two of their three games this season. Washington opened the season with a win over the horrible Arizona Cardinals before dropping their second game to the Indianapolis Colts before defeating the Green Bay Packers in week three.

Like the Redskins, who sit in first place in their division the Saints enter the night in first place as well. The Saints lost their week one game in a shootout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 48 to 40. Since that week one loss the Saints have ripped off wins over the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants.

