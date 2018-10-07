Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals Live Thread and Game Information

Your three and one Miami Dolphins travel to Ohio this weekend to take on the three and one Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have wins over the Indianapolis Colts, the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons. The only loss that the Bengals have suffered this season is a 31 to 21 loss to the Carolina Panthers in week three. The Dolphins of course were on a roll, winning their first three games over the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders before being brought back down to earth last week with a crushing loss to the New England Patriots.

This might be the week that we find out what sort of team we have this season. Will the Dolphins bounce back in a second away game in a row? Will they wilt in an away game missing one of their best defenders as Cameron Wake stayed home in Miami this week?

Please use this live thread to discuss this afternoons Dolphins game. Please continue to follow all site rules during the live thread as you wold in any other post on the site. As always please remember that there is no sharing, requesting or discussion of illegal game streams on the Phinsider or any other SBNation site.

Miami Dolphins (3-1) 1st AFC East @ Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) 1st AFC North